GJP joins as top supporter of autism 5K

Pictured are: Nikky Loomis and Larry Miller, GJP with race director Julie Chetney.

OSWEGO — GJP Italian Eatery has joined as a top sponsor of the 8th Annual “Irish Out Run Autism” 5K, slated for 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 4.

The event beginning and ending at The Press Box, 29 E. First St., will benefit the Oswego County Autism Task Force and scholarships for Oswego County students on the autism spectrum.

