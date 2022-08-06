Global event promotes pursuit of peace 2022

Wren and Michelle Metcalf, of Baldwinsville, view the 2022 “Pursue Peace” convention on jw.org. Photo Courtesy of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

SYRACUSE - Against the tragic backdrop of a historic conflict in Europe, central New York will unite with millions around the globe to promote the timely theme “Pursue Peace” as they participate in an event.

“We see from everything that is going on around us that there is a lack of peace,” said Michelle Metcalf, from Baldwinsville. She and her husband Wren plan to attend each session of the convention together from their home or with extended family. “I always feel excited about conventions coming up,” said Wren Metcalf. “I think I will benefit most by being reassured of the powerful impact of striving to maintain and cultivate peace in all of our relationships.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.