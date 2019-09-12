If you look up in the sky this weekend, you might catch a glimpse of a Goodyear Blimp.
But if you would like to get a closer look, stop by the Oswego County Airport on Route 176 in Volney.
The airship will be covering the Syracuse University vs. Clemson football game on Saturday evening at the Dome. It will be using the Oswego County Airport as its hub Friday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 15.
It is expected to arrive at the airport between 2 and 3 p.m. on Friday.
The public is welcome to come to the airport to view the airship on the ground.
“Many people have seen the Goodyear Blimp flying in the sky over sporting events,” said Oswego County Airport Manager Brandon Schwerdt. “However, not many people have had the opportunity to see it up close.”
There is no charge to visit the airport and view the airship.
For event details, call (315) 591-9130. To learn more about the Oswego County Airport, visit http://www.oswegocounty.com/airport/index2.html.
