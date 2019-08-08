The Gorge Trail in the Salmon River Falls Unique Area in Orwell has been closed.
Officials with the Department of Environmental Conservation said the trail is closed for the foreseeable future “due to deteriorating conditions.”
The Salmon River Falls Unique Area encompasses 112 acres of land. The 110-foot Salmon River Falls and the scenic gorge are the popular attractions on this parcel of state land.
During winter months, ice climbing is a popular activity at Salmon River Falls. Each individual climber must register daily by depositing a registration form in the kiosk box prior to entering the gorge.
