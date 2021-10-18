Granby woman drives stolen pickup truck into Pulaski gas station

PULASKI - A Granby woman was arrested by state police on Sunday for driving a stolen pickup truck into the Sunshine Mini Mart and Valero gas station in Pulaski.
Troopers determined Cayla E. Newcombe, 29, of the town of Granby, was operating a reported stolen vehicle from a residence in the village of Lacona, when she failed to stop at the end of the Interstate 81 southbound off-ramp, exited the roadway and drove into the mini mart.
An employee inside the store was treated and released from Oswego Hospital.
Newcombe was uninjured and transported to Oswego County Jail pending arraignment.
Newcombe has been charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, first degree reckless endangerment, driving while ability-impaired by drugs, reckless driving, speeding and a number of additional traffic tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.