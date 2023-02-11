Grant program adds flavorful twist to historic markers

SYRACUSE – The William G. Pomeroy Foundation, the nation’s leading funder of historic markers, is accepting online applications for grants that will cover the entire cost of historic markers that highlight iconic and beloved food dishes across the U.S.

Established by the Pomeroy Foundation, the Hungry for History® Marker Grant Program helps communities tell the stories of their local and regional food specialties using historic markers that are fully funded by grants. The deadline for the first phase of the Hungry for History grant application process – submitting an online Letter of Intent (LOI) – is Monday, March 13.

