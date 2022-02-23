Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce hosts 2022 annual meeting

SYRACUSE – The Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce (GOFCC) hosted its 2022 annual meeting. In keeping with this year’s theme, “Let’s Go,” members and community leaders were highlighted for advancing opportunities, in the face of challenges by working together toward progress and growth.
During the virtual event, GOFCC Executive Director Katie Toomey highlighted the chamber’s programs and ongoing efforts to support members and the business community.
“This year we’ve seen the progress that can result when community leaders come together to drive opportunities and target support,” said Toomey. “This year’s theme “Let’s Go” embodies the idea that we must work together and commit to action, and when we do, we can exceed even our own expectations. I have no doubt that we can continue to accelerate our region’s growth, because partnerships and community are the most important ingredients to that success, and we have both in spades.”
The event also included a keynote discussion with business and community leaders: Kathryn Watson, executive director of the Children’s Museum of Oswego; Mark Southwick, plant manager at Huhtamaki; and Joe Murabito, owner of Elemental Management Group, moderated by CenterState CEO President Rob Simpson. The panel shared how they are innovating to keep moving forward and emphasized why it’s important for businesses to be engaged in broader community initiatives.
The event also marked the five-year anniversary of the integration of the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce and CenterState CEO. During the event CenterState CEO President Rob Simpson congratulated the staff of the organizations on the milestone.
“Katie Toomey, Sara Broadwell and Brenna Sherman are three of Oswego and Fulton’s best community champions and I am grateful to call them my colleagues,” said Simpson. “Five years ago, when we began this partnership, we outlined a vision where progress would be made through collaboration and a shared belief that this community is an incredible place to grow a business and raise a family. We knew that by aligning resources and expertise we could amplify our impact. Today we see the results of those efforts in investments like the DRI funding that was awarded to both cities of Oswego and Fulton. We see new retail and restaurants opening. Businesses are committing to investing and growing here. Families and young professionals are returning to our region because there are new professional and personal opportunities for them.”
The Chamber also presented three awards during the event. The Small Business Award was presented to Will and Laurie O’Brien, owners of Port City Café & Bakery and The Sun Fire Roasting Co. The Impact Award was presented to Dr. Paul Stewart, executive director, Oswego Renaissance Association. The Community Investor Award was presented to Constellation. The Nancy L. Premo Woman of Distinction Award was presented to Amy Stone Lear, owner of Man in the Moon Candies.
Presenting sponsor: Constellation; business sponsors: Oswego Health, Pathfinder Bank and Novelis; community sponsor: Oswego County Federal Credit Union; supporting sponsors: Elemental and SUNY Oswego. Content sponsors: Kyle Ridlon Productions; Step One Creative; I Heart Oswego and Oswego County Media Group.
