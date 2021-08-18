OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow is partnering with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum and three area restaurants to offer a lighthouse tour and dinner package from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26.
A tour discount for the trip to the lighthouse can be arranged through the museum’s website and using the code LHDinner21. A $5 off coupon will be given to lighthouse visitors to be used at one of three area restaurants, LaParilla, GS Steamers or Southern Fare that day or before the two-week expiration date.
Two dates in September will also be offered, Sept. 9 and 16, for this special promotional opportunity. Visit www.hlwmm.org to book the tour or call the museum office at 315-342-0480.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.