Hannibal musicians shine in districtwide concert

Hannibal band students perform during the recent Music in Our Schools Month concert.

HANNIBAL - Hannibal Central School District (HCSD) student musicians recently took the stage to showcase their talents during a districtwide concert.

The concert, held in conjunction with Music in Our Schools Month, featured students in each ensemble spanning grades four through 12. Student vocalists and instrumentalists performed in front of a standing-room-only audience of friends and family.

