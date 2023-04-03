Hannibal musicians shine in districtwide concert

HANNIBAL - Hannibal Central School District (HCSD) student musicians recently took the stage to showcase their talents during a districtwide concert.
The concert, held in conjunction with Music in Our Schools Month, featured students in each ensemble spanning grades four through 12. Student vocalists and instrumentalists performed in front of a standing-room-only audience of friends and family.
“Our students have spent countless hours practicing and rehearsing their music,” said members of the HCSD Music Department. “We recognize the work they put in behind-the-scenes, and we’re incredibly proud to see it all come together in concert.”
The music celebration culminated in a group performance of “Circle of Life,” from “The Lion King.”
