A Hannibal woman was arrested by State Police for 33 counts of animal cruelty.
State Police arrested Amy M. Grandazzo, 43, of Martville Road, for 32 counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and failure to provide proper sustenance (a misdemeanor) and one count of selling or offering to sell or exposing a diseased animal (an unclassified misdemeanor).
Troopers said that on Sept. 4, they responded to Grandazzo’s home to interview a woman who had traveled Rochester, Monroe County, to buy an eight-week-old puppy, (half Dalmatian and half pitbull), from Grandazzo. She was also concerned about the health of the other dogs at that residence.
The woman said she took her new puppy to the vet and the puppy tested positive for a highly contagious and potentially fatal canine disease, Parvo. The puppy was also diagnosed with roundworms which are easily spread from dog to dog and harmful to their health.
On Sept. 13, State Police and the Hannibal Animal Control Officer executed a search warrant at Grandazzo’s Martville Road property and seized 21 dogs of numerous ages and breeds from the residence. Nine tortoises and two prairie dogs were also seized.
All animals were seized without incident and were turned over to Animal Control Officer Theresa Penfield for medical treatment and veterinary care.
