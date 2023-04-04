Harborfest award highlights improving strength of one of CNY’s biggest festivals

Members of Harborfest’s volunteer program committee celebrate the SAMMYs award, which honored the festival’s top-quality entertainment programming. Front row, from left are: Executive Director Dan Harrington, committee member Stan Gosek. Back row are: Committee members Pat Chalone, Bill Fatiga, Kate Zeigler, Lee Walker, Jim Dillabough. Other committee members include Leslie Caroccio, Craig Terrell, Paul Vandish and Chuck Handley.

OSWEGO - The Syracuse Area Music Award recently given to Harborfest shows that the festival has survived the last few difficult years with the help of the community and area businesses, according to the executive director. Harborfest won the People’s Choice award for Best Event or Music Series, its first such honor.

“This award has given us a big lift. It has been a difficult last few years for all festivals and non-profits. Many did not survive and the rest, like Harborfest, continue to rebuild. We’ve fought our way through and we’re ready to give Central New York the gift of great entertainment and food along the Lake Ontario shore. We’re grateful to those who voted for us and to the SAMMYs organization,” said Dan Harrington, executive director.

