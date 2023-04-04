Harborfest award highlights improving strength of one of CNY’s biggest festivals

OSWEGO - The Syracuse Area Music Award recently given to Harborfest shows that the festival has survived the last few difficult years with the help of the community and area businesses, according to the executive director. Harborfest won the People’s Choice award for Best Event or Music Series, its first such honor.
“This award has given us a big lift. It has been a difficult last few years for all festivals and non-profits. Many did not survive and the rest, like Harborfest, continue to rebuild. We’ve fought our way through and we’re ready to give Central New York the gift of great entertainment and food along the Lake Ontario shore. We’re grateful to those who voted for us and to the SAMMYs organization,” said Dan Harrington, executive director.
Harborfest returns Thursday, July 27-Sunday, July 30 with top national and regional acts on its stages, the annual children’s parade and performers for young people on a special stage in Breitbeck Park, food, crafts and carnival rides and, of course, Central New York’s biggest and best fireworks show, synched to music. The entire festival is free to attend.
National touring performers are being lined up now for Friday night’s traditional show at the stage in Breitbeck Park. A diverse slate of nearly 30 regional artists and bands will perform on stages at Breitbeck, East Park and River Walk West. The Children’s Area returns to Breitbeck with crafts, activities and performances. The Dreamland Amusements Midway will set up again in front of the Coast Guard station on Lake Street.
Detailed information about Harborfest can be found on its website and Facebook page.
