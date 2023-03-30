OSWEGO – Despite rumors to the contrary, Harborfest will remain a four-day Oswego summer celebration and will not be reduced to a three-day event, according to Harborfest Executive Director Dan Harrington.

Harrington appeared before the Oswego Common Council at its Monday night, March 27 meeting to both thank them for their past support and ask for more this year. With $30,000 of new support from the city and possibly additional support from the county, Harrington hopes to bring even higher quality bands to perform at Harborfest’s traditional free Friday night concert. And it seems he’s on the verge of having done so.

