OSWEGO – Despite rumors to the contrary, Harborfest will remain a four-day Oswego summer celebration and will not be reduced to a three-day event, according to Harborfest Executive Director Dan Harrington.
Harrington appeared before the Oswego Common Council at its Monday night, March 27 meeting to both thank them for their past support and ask for more this year. With $30,000 of new support from the city and possibly additional support from the county, Harrington hopes to bring even higher quality bands to perform at Harborfest’s traditional free Friday night concert. And it seems he’s on the verge of having done so.
In an interview, Tuesday, March 28, Harrington said he has a temporary contract with Canadian rock band The Guess Who of “American Woman” and “These Eyes” fame, the Southern rock band Atlanta Rhythm Section, and a band called Fireball.
Harrington’s request for $30,000 was passed by the Council but not unanimously. Fourth Ward Councilor Shawn Walker said he could not support the resolution for an additional $30,000 when, as he said at the previous week’s Administrative Services Committee meeting, he had a line of constituents waiting to get their sidewalks fixed.
“I don’t think it’s fair to the taxpayers,” he said Monday night.
Second Ward Councilor Shawn Burridge had also expressed concerns over increasing the city’s share by another $30,000 for a band at last week’s committee meeting, citing what he felt were declining Harborfest attendance numbers, but supported donating $30,000 for the barge for Harborfest’s Saturday night fireworks.
Burridge voted for the resolution Monday night, making it a 6-1 vote and bringing this year’s city contribution to Harborfest a total of $60,000.
In other business, the Common Council approved two budget amendments totaling almost $500,000. One was to make a $249,000 payment on a $1,025,000 fire engine purchased in October 2022, a month-and-a-half after the city’s 2023 operating budget was adopted. As the deal on the fire engine had not been finalized by the time the budget was adopted, and therefore no numbers were available to include in that budget, Oswego Mayor William Barlow said it was left for this year’s payment on the fire truck to be paid out of the city’s rather considerable reserves. After this payment, the fire truck will be paid off in approximately four more years.
Secondly, the Council approved a somewhat unexpected $247,870 payment to the state to meet debt obligations regarding the Eastside Wastewater Treatment Plant Asset Management Plan Improvements Project.
According to Barlow and City Chamberlain Deborah Coad, the state informed the city it has changed the terms of the city’s obligation this year from short term to long term, something Barlow said is not all that uncommon a thing for the state to do. Nevertheless, it was not expected that any payment would be due under the previous terms and therefore was not included in the city’s 2023 operating budget thereby now requiring a transfer of funds from the city’s reserves to pay this debt.
The Common Council passed both resolutions unanimously.
