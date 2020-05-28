HASTINGS – Michel M. Palmowski II, 26, of Hastings, was arrested this morning by Oswego County Sheriffs in connection with an alleged eight-month-old collision that police say resulted in the death of a 23-year-old Baldwinsville woman.
Police accuse Palmowski of leaving the scene Sept. 26, 2019 after hitting a tree on Center St. in the town of Constantia. Occupant Courtney Riddel was seriously injured in the collision and later died as a result of her injuries, according to police.
Palmowski was charged with vehicular manslaughter, 1st degree, a class C felony; leaving the scene of a fatal accident without reporting, a class D felony; and two separate counts of aggravated unlicensed operator, 1st degree, a class E felony.
He was arraigned on all charges in Oswego County CAP Court, released on his own recognizance and is set to appear in the Town of Constantia Court on July 6.
