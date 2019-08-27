Any Hastings residents who want to comment on reconstruction of the Route 11 bridge in Brewerton have until Sept. 1 to submit their comments.
If residents go to the town of Cicero website at https://ciceronewyork.net/2019/08/22/brewerton-bridge-update/ they will find information on the Aug. 12 presentation concerning the bridge work, including graphic representations of bridge options and a comment form that allows residents to submit their preferences for the bridge.
Click on the comment section on the Cicero website and submit comments.
The U.S. Route 11 bridge over the Oneida River connecting Oswego County and Onondaga County is old and repairs or replacement are needed.
Cicero Supervisor Mark Venesky said the town conducted an informational meeting Aug. 12 to let people and business owners learn about the project. He said the state Department of Transportation may replace the bridge with new steel, supports and driving surface in a project that should last about a year.
“This bridge has outlived its useful life,” Venesky said. “The bridge is over 50 years old and the last time it was repaired was 25 years ago.” He added the bridge is not unsafe and can still be used now and even through the replacement project.
The bridge connects not only the two counties but also two parts of the hamlet of Brewerton. No town money — either from Hastings or Cicero — is being used in the bridge project.
