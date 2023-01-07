Have a child’s car seat checked at OCSD bus garage Jan. 14

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board (OCTSB), a division of Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, Inc., will host a car seat safety check event with the Oswego City School District (OCSD) in the new year. The event, sponsored by the NYS Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at OCSD’s Transportation Department, 22 Richard Benjamin Blvd. in Oswego.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), car crashes are a leading cause of death for children. The agency reports that nearly three children were killed and an estimated 380 children were injured in traffic crashes every day in 2020, the most recent year data is available. In addition, safety restraint use was known for 680 of the 755 child passenger deaths that year and, of those known cases, 286 children were unrestrained.
