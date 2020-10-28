OSWEGO — Halloween is another fall tradition affected by the coronavirus. The haunted holiday will go on as scheduled, but public health officials remind residents to take some precautions to help keep everyone safe and healthy.
“The CDC recently issued guidelines to help families and communities celebrate the upcoming holiday safely,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Many of the traditional Halloween activities that people participate in, such as door-to-door trick-or-treating and indoor costume parties, are considered high-risk; meaning that they could easily spread the virus and lead to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.”
Instead, Huang recommends that people follow the CDC guidelines and take part in alternative activities, such as a virtual costume contest or a drive-through car parade, that have a lower risk of spreading infections.
Other low risk activities include:
• Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of a household.
• Carving or decorating pumpkins with neighbors or friends at a safe distance outside.
• Having an outdoor Halloween-themed scavenger hunt.
• Having a Halloween movie night with members of a household.
• Decorating living space or house with Halloween decorations.
• Driving or walking through the neighborhood to admire Halloween decorations from a safe distance.
The Oswego County Health Department advises residents to stay home and don’t host or participate in Halloween activities if they are feeling sick or are under quarantine orders.
