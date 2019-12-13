OSWEGO - Oswego Firefighters, Haz Mat technicians along with Syracuse Hazardous Materials Team are on the scene of a small mercury spill at the water treatment facility on the city of Oswego’s west side.
The spill came from old, discarded equipment that still contained mercury. The teams are working together to clean up the spill. There are no injuries associated with the spill and the public is not in any danger. SUNY Campus Police and NYS DEC have been advised and remain in contact with firefighters.
