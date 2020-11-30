HANNIBAL - Although things looked a bit different this season, fall athletes from the Hannibal Central School District (HCSD) made the most of it as they masked up, sanitized and enjoyed participating in their chosen sport.
This fall, the district offered its varsity student-athletes the opportunity to participate in cross-country or girls soccer. For the participants and the coaches, the return of athletics provided a much-needed opportunity to socialize, interact and enjoy a team atmosphere.
“It was great to be able to compete and get back to some kind of normalcy,” said cross-country coach Dan Pawlewicz. “We’re so proud of these kids and how they’ve persevered. It has revealed their character.”
Girls varsity soccer coach Meg Daley echoed Pawlewicz’s sentiments as she reflected on the season.
“I can tell you that coaching this team was the best part of my day, and I know that the girls appreciated having the opportunity to play,” Daley said. “I am grateful to have had a chance to coach these amazing student-athletes amid some challenging circumstances due to the pandemic.”
Both teams hosted senior nights recently during their respective seasons, honoring the Warrior athletes for their contributions. The girls soccer program recognized Trisha Fiumara, Brianna Dattellas, Jennifer Pittman and Emma Wood, while the cross-country team celebrated seniors Phillip Nosko, Thomas Kenyon, Mason Garbus, Austin Calkins and Xavier Lastra.
