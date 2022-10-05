Health Department launches flu clinics as first cases are reported

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department announced that five Oswego County residents have been diagnosed with laboratory confirmed flu so far this season. Four of those diagnosed are children.

“Flu season is always unpredictable, but now that we have seen cases within the county, it’s important to get vaccinated against influenza,” stated Jodi Martin, director of preventive services for the Oswego County Health Department. “It’s recommended that everyone six months of age and older get vaccinated.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.