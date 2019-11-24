“Heart and Hand” gift-making workshop

CENTRAL SQUARE - The First Universalist Society of Central Square will hold a gift-making workshop from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30. Participants will be able to create a hand-crafted item suitable for holiday giving, or just to enjoy. Ronna Schindler, local craft artist and head of First U’s religious education program, will lead the workshop. Schindler has many years of experience using low-cost and everyday materials to create items of purpose and beauty. She has taught numerous workshops. This workshop is open to ages six and up (those ages six to 13 must attend with a parent).
Workshop participants will be able to choose one or more of the following to create: gemstone tree, painted (mandala) stones, paper beads (jewelry quality). There is a $5 fee for materials; childcare for non-participating children is available at no charge. Attendance is being limited to ensure everyone has a chance to complete their gift, so early registration is encouraged. Register by sending name and contact information via email to myafchak@twcny.rr.com, or via phone at 315-307-3400 (leave message).
The church is located in the village of Central Square at 3243 Fulton Ave. (Route 49) near the corner of Route 11 and Route 49, across from the fire department. Handicapped parking is available on the far side of the building. The First Universalist Society of Central Square (www.centrasquareuu.org) is the only Unitarian-Universalist church in Oswego County and welcomes people of all ethnicities, backgrounds, and beliefs, united in the causes of justice, peace and love.
