Helping to prevent spread of aquatic invasive species

PAUL SMITHS - Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute (AWI) seasonal technician, Rebekah Mills of Hannibal, (right) performs a boat wash using the new decontamination unit at the Upper St. Regis boat launch in the northern Adirondacks. The upgraded system was designed by AWI and purchased and installed by the St. Regis Foundation to help prevent aquatic invasive species from entering the St. Regis Chain of Lakes. Photo by Mary McLean/Paul Smith’s College.
