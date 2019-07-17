HENDERSON HARBOR — The fifth annual Christmas in July celebration will take place July 26-28.
• 6 p.m., Friday, July 26, a vintage car parade will be held through the harbor — with the car show including vendors, music, food and beverages — at the conclusion of the parade on the Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Association grounds, 12469 County Route 123.
At the Westview Lodge and Marina, 13499 County Route 123, on Saturday, July 27:
• 1-3 p.m., Saturday, July 27, the vintage boat drive-in
• 2 p.m. “Santa Bruce” will be performed as part of Book-to-Stage for kids
• 3 p.m. Gingerbread house and kids karaoke contest
• 4-7:00 p.m. FFOG Band
• 7:30 p.m. Hot Kogan Band with Brass
• 7:45 p.m. Christmas boat parade in the harbor
• 10 p.m. Awards presentation
At the Henderson Community Building, 8939 State Route 178, on Sunday, July 28:
• 9 a.m.-noon Breakfast with Mrs. Claus
At the Henderson United Methodist Church, 8871 State Route 178, on Sunday, July 28:
• 2 p.m. Christmas cantata
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.