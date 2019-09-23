Heritage Sunday at North Volney Methodist

VOLNEY - North Volney United Methodist Church will celebrate it’s heritage on Sunday, Sept. 29. The church has been serving the community for 160 years in the area surrounding North Volney. The service starts at 9 a.m. and the church is located at the corners of County Routes 4 and 6 in the town of Volney.
Much has changed in the last 160 years but the purpose still remains the same. This active congregation is still reaching out to others with Sunday services, a mission program and helping those in need whenever possible. If a past member of the congregation or part of the community and would like to attend this special service, all are welcome. The small county church is not the norm in this age of technology, but they are still working at fulfilling the promise to spread the gospel.
A light reception with cake and ice cream will follow the service. Pastor Tammie Nipper and the congregation invite all to visit the little country church on this special day or any Sunday.
