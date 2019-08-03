FULTON — Planes, trams and classic automobiles were some of the highlights of this year’s Airport Day Saturday at the Oswego County Airport.
“It (the plane) was awesome,” said 8-year-old Conner Neville. “It was blue and white, my first time flying.”
Conner joined several youths ages 8-17 for free Eagle Flights provided by pilots and members of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 486.
“I went high up and fast ... over 100 miles-per-hour,” he said. “I hope to fly again.”
Conner’s pilot, John Mossotti said, “I think it’s a great idea to get young people interested and involved in aviation. We have a pilot shortage now, so if we can start encouraging young people to learn how to fly then maybe they’ll become commercial pilots someday.”
Along with the free flights for youths, participants were able to see different types of aircraft, visit with local emergency services crews, and even take a helicopter ride around the airport.
“We are excited to see so many people come out for the helicopter rides and flights,” said Brandon Schwerdt, airport manager. “It makes us very happy to share information about what we do here, and about the many local organizations that have something to do with flying.”
Members of the Civil Air Patrol helped marshall aircraft and provided security for Saturday’s event. Volunteers of the Volney Fire Corporation provided a cooling station on the runway for participants. Mohawk Valley Community College was on hand to promote its Airframe and Powerplant program. Oswego County Emergency Management, Oswego County Ambulance Service, Radio Amateur Communication Emergency Services, and the Fulton Amateur (radio) Club also provided information.
Two additional pancake breakfast events, sponsored by EAA Chapter 486, will take place at the general aviation airport from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 8. The events will feature the free Eagle Flights for youths ages 8-17 and will also feature a classic car show. The events are open to the general public.
