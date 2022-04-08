PULASKI — Nathan Gauthier is the lone returning senior but feels like any other member of what he classified as an experienced returning Pulaski baseball team.
The senior pitcher is eager to help lead alongside a youthful unit that returns six sophomores, all of whom emerged as freshmen starters last year to help push the Blue Devils back into the postseason.
Gauthier is the seventh returning regular starter for Pulaski, which was scheduled to open the new season during the past week.
“It’s not really anything I’m not used to, I kind of helped take guys under my wing and showed them how to do it, and now we’re all playing at the same level, so I don’t look at it like they’re any other age group, they’re all in the same group with me,” Gauthier said.
The standout pitcher struck out 30 batters in 39 innings pitched last season in his first extended opportunity on the mound. He previously pitched a single inning as a freshman rookie and his sophomore campaign was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The infielder also hit for a .421 average, according to the Section 3 stats website, to set a productive pace in the Pulaski batting lineup.
“He’s a grinder, he works hard, his work ethic is outstanding,” Pulaski coach Wayne ‘Butch,’ Taplin said. “Kids see how hard he’s working, and if you’re not working like that, you kind of stick out.”
Gauthier, who aims to play college baseball but remains undecided as he mulls options, played a key role in Pulaski’s resurgence last year.
The Blue Devils went 10-5 overall — rebounding from a one-win campaign in 2019 — and won their first Section 3 playoff game since 2018.
Gauthier pointed to the sectional victory as the highlight of their resurgent season, specifically the postgame celebration.
Pulaski beat Frankfort-Shuyler, 13-5, in the Section 3 Class C1 quarterfinals on a scorching hot day and went straight for a swim afterward to cool off. That included Taplin, who joined his players with a cannonball into the pool to cap off the victory.
“I thought it was awesome, we had a losing season when I was freshman, so for the first season back from COVID to make it to sectionals with a young team like that, just a really good year,” Gauthier said.
“I think we look pretty solid (this spring), we’re a pretty young team but we’ve developed, so things could be promising.”
Gauthier will be joined by classmate and senior newcomer to the team, Casey Wilson, along with three juniors and the six returning sophomore starters.
The returning underclassmen unit includes standouts Tanner Trust and Rowen Beattie, who batted for averages of .387 and .355, respectively.
Taplin, who gained his 300th career victory as head coach last year, said that he is eager to assess the growth of his returning squad when games get rolling and the weather allows the team to practice outside of the gym regularly.
“It’s not where you finished last year, you have to start all over again this year, so for them as a young group, it’s about if they will understand that,” Taplin said.
