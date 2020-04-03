OSWEGO — High school basketball leagues throughout Section 3 released their respective all-star teams last week, including 24 players honored from boys and girls teams in Oswego County.
Oswego County teams were represented by nine players on various first teams, and a total of 10 boys and 14 girls overall from county districts were selected as league all-stars.
BOYS ALL-STARS
Central Square senior Tim Giblin and Fulton senior Seth Grimshaw were each chosen for the Salt City Athletic Conference Empire Division first team.
Pulaski senior Izaih Mullins (Patriot National Division) and Mexico senior William Ruby (Liberty American) each received first-team honors from the Onondaga High School League, while Sandy Creek junior Taylib Kimball was a first-team selection from the Frontier League “D” Division.
Giblin, who became the all-time leading scorer in Redhawks’ boys history this past season, averaged more than 15 points per game in his fourth and final campaign as the starting point guard to help Central Square finish 15-7 overall.
Grimshaw scored 22.3 points per game, according to the Section 3 stats website, for the Red Raiders (13-9 overall).
Mullins led the Blue Devils (8-13) in scoring at 13.8 points per game and rebounding en route to Pulaski’s first sectional playoff appearance in three years.
Ruby averaged 15.1 points per game to lead the Tigers (8-13), while Kimball finished with an average of 19 points per game for the Comets (5-14).
The SCAC Empire Division featured three area players on its third team — Central Square senior Cruz Springer, Fulton junior Jake Broderick, and Oswego junior Keyon Johnston.
From the OHSL, Pulaski senior Sam Wood and Mexico senior Noah Hiller each received honorable mention.
GIRLS ALL-STARS
Central Square junior Julia Mann and Oswego senior Caitlin Lilly were each named to the first team in the SCAC Empire Division, while Altmar-Parish-Williamstown sophomore Jordan Ostrander (Liberty National) and Pulaski senior Mariah McConnell (Patriot National) were each chosen for OHSL first-team honors.
Mann finished with averages of 16 points, 10 rebounds, and nearly three steals per game to lead the Redhawks (14-6). She also scored the 1,000th point of her varsity career during the season.
Lilly led the Buccaneers (8-12) with averages of 14.6 points, six rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game in her second straight all-star campaign.
Ostrander shined during a rebuilding year for the Rebels (1-18), averaging 15.7 points along with a team-high 24 total 3-pointers and 70 steals.
McConnell averaged team highs of 11.1 points, two assists, and 1.8 steals per game for the Blue Devils (8-11).
Five additional area girls players garnered recognition from the SCAC Empire Division.
Central Square junior Morgan Ransom made the second team along with the Fulton duo of senior Madison Gilmore and junior Alena Wright. Central Square junior Jessalyn Tessant and Oswego senior Hannah Holland each received honorable mention.
In the OHSL Liberty American Division, Phoenix senior Taylor Petrie and Mexico freshman Anyssia Ingersoll were each named to the second team, while Pulaski junior Abigail Christian made the OHSL Patriot National second team.
Sandy Creek senior Riley Dowlearn was selected to the Frontier League “D” Division second team, while junior teammate Cecelia Jay Barney was chosen for the third team.
