OSWEGO COUNTY — Fulton senior Sam Cotton and Mexico senior Anyssia Ingersoll each garnered Player of the Year honors to headline Oswego County basketball all-stars recently unveiled by area leagues.
Cotton was named the Co-POY for Salt City Athletic Conference boys basketball while Ingersoll was chosen in the girls Onondaga High School League Division II for her third straight POY selection.
They highlighted the 48 combined boys and girls basketball players from county teams recognized by their respective leagues.
BOYS BASKETBALL
COTTON TOPS SCAC STARS
Cotton garnered his second straight All-SCAC Empire Division First Team honors while securing his first share of Player of the Year honors.
The senior guard helped lead Fulton (15-8 overall) to the Section 3 Class A semifinals for its first sectional semis appearance in more than two decades.
Cotton averaged 18.3 points, 12 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game, per the Section 3 high school sports stats website.
He became the third straight Fulton player to garner at least a share of POY honors following Gavin Doty last year and Jack Broderick before him.
Fulton senior Trevor Hendrickson and junior Tyler Ditton were each named to the All-SCAC third team while juniors Aiden Trude and Aidan Baldwin each garnered honorable mention.
Central Square was represented by seniors Trevor Boyce and Shane Berquist on the All-SCAC First Team, Cameron Pownall on the second team, along with senior Aaron Berquist and sophomore Collin Kees on honorable mention. They led the Redhawks (17-6) to their first Section 3 title game since 2005.
Oswego sophomore Noah Bwalya was selected to the All-SCAC Third Team and classmate Camden Atkinson received honorable mention.
MCCONNELL FIRST TEAM IN OHSL
Pulaski senior Aaron McConnell was named to the All-Onondaga High School League Patriot American Division First Team to top the area OHSL selections.
Blue Devils senior Teigen Reiter was on the second team while classmate Robert Plyter received honorable mention. Kolby Robinson and Jacob Schick of Altmar-Parish-Williamstown also garnered honorable mention in the division.
Mexico seniors Mason Zych and Jackson LaParr joined freshman teammate Brayden Mack on the All-OHSL Liberty American honorable mention, while the Phoenix sophomore tandem of Zack Henderson and Tallen Prior were honorable mention selections in OHSL Liberty National.
COMETS SPORT ALL-FL FOURSOME
Sandy Creek junior Mason Ennist and freshman Hudson Hunt were named to the Frontier League “C” Division All-Star Team.
Comets junior Cameron Hathway and sophomore Colton Killiam secured FL “C” Division honorable mention.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
INGERSOLL SHINES ATOP OHSL
Mexico senior Anyssia Ingersoll secured Player of the Year honors in her division for the third straight season after securing the honors atop the OHSL Division II as a senior this year.
The fourth-year starter at guard helped lead Mexico to an 18-4 overall season by averaging 20.4 points per game to go with lead ball-handling duties. She became the fourth player in school history to surpass 1,000 career points in a Feb. 9 victory over Homer.
Ingersoll was also on the All-OHSL Division II First Team while classmate Emma Lawler made the second team.
In OHSL Division III, the Phoenix trio of juniors Sara Ruetsch, Alayna Dashnau and senior Courtney Carter were each selected to the second team.
APW freshman Katelyn Schick was a second-team selection in the OHSL Patriot American Division.
Pulaski senior Brooklyn Fiumano was named to the All-OHSL Patriot National Division second team while classmate Eileen Carnes and Blue Devils freshman Kylie Dye each received honorable mention.
AREA TRIO FIRST TEAM IN SCAC
The All-SCAC Empire Division first team featured the Central Square duo of senior Samantha Haley and junior Natalie Bush, along with Oswego senior Sophia Babcock.
Haley and Bush helped lead the Redhawks to the Section 3 Class A championship game for the first sectional finals appearance in program history.
Central Square senior Gabrielle Basile and junior Addison Kelly each received honorable mention.
Oswego senior Adriana Ellis made the All-SCAC Empire second team while Buccaneers eighth-grader Maria Sweet garnered honorable mention.
Representing Fulton, senior Kayla McCrath was an All-SCAC Empire second-team choice while classmate Maddy Baum and junior Carleigh Patterson each secured honorable mention.
SHIRLEY, SC TRIO HONORED
Sandy Creek girls varsity basketball coach Michelle Shirley was recently named the Frontier League “C” Division Coach of the Year.
The Comets trio of Madison Darling, Rylee McNitt and Baylee Williams also received spots on the FL “C” Division All-Stars.
