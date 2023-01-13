High school basketball roundup: Tigers-Firebirds girls highlight Oswego County schedule

OSWEGO COUNTY — The Mexico High School girls basketball team entered the week on a six-game win streak and will face host Phoenix at 7 p.m. Friday in the John C. Birdlebough High School gym in a key Section 3 Class B matchup.
The Tigers (9-1 overall) ranked second overall in Class B entering the week with the most total wins. They have gone unbeaten since their lone setback, 48-36, to Skaneateles on Dec. 9.
Senior guard Anyssia Ingersoll has led the way averaging 20.2 points per game to rank fifth among all Section 3 players, per the high school sports stats website. Ingersoll is the reigning two-time Onondaga High School League Liberty Division IV Player of the Year.
Phoenix (6-4) opened the week tied with Hannibal (6-4) for eighth in the Class B standings with each looking to secure a home sectional game with roughly a month left in the regular season.
REDHAWKS, BUCCANEERS RISING
Central Square (7-1) opened the week leading three Oswego County squads with a winning percentage of .500 or better in Class A.
The lone blemish thus far in the Redhawks’ resurgence was a 49-39 nonleague loss to host Avon in their annual holiday tournament on Dec. 29.
Central Square is 4-0 in the Salt City Athletic Conference after winning just four total games last season, and trails only Indian River (10-1) in the Class A standings.
Oswego (5-3) has also already surpassed its win total from last year and will host area rival Fulton (4-4) at 6:45 p.m. next Wednesday.
The Buccaneers will host the Redhawks in an anticipated Class A rematch on Jan. 24. Central Square won the first matchup, 44-43, at the Paul V. Moore High School gym on Dec. 20.
COMETS SURGE IN STANDINGS
The Sandy Creek boys basketball team (7-3 overall) entered the week on a six-game winning streak to recover from a 1-3 start to the season.
The Comets entered the week with a 6-3 mark in the Frontier League “C” Division to trail leader Beaver River (6-2) by one game in the loss column.
Central Square (5-3) suffered a 52-51 loss to Fulton (4-4) on Jan. 6 and will host the rematch between area Class A foes on Jan. 31.
Phoenix (6-5) is the only other boys team in Oswego County that entered the week with a winning record and will play at Mexico (3-7) in an all-area Class B matchup at 6:30 Friday night.
