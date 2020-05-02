CENTRAL SQUARE — Tim Giblin and Brandon Kulakowski were fittingly rewarded in tandem for their prolific season leading the Central Square boys basketball team.
The pair of Redhawks seniors each received honorable mention in Class A on the all-state boys basketball team released late last week — capping off a campaign in which they became the first pair of Central Square teammates to both score over 300 points in a single-season in the program’s 94-year history.
Giblin and Kulakowski were the only Oswego County boys basketball players recognized on the all-state teams released by the New York State Sportswriters Association. The all-state girls teams are expected to be released in the coming weeks.
“It just shows all the hard work that I put in and that the team put in, people notice it and it pays off that way,” said Giblin, a four-year starting point guard who established the program’s career scoring record this year. “The team really put us in that position so, this is just like the evidence of all that hard work.”
Kulakowski, a two-year varsity starter, added: “I had a lot of fun this year and it was great (to be recognized), it just kind of reflected the type of season that we had as a team. That was a great feeling, the hard work paying off and everyone seeing it.”
Giblin, who will play for Division III SUNY Geneseo next season, averaged a team-high 16 points per game to go with 2.6 assists, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.1 steals as the fourth-year floor general.
Kulakowski added 15.3 points per game to go with a team-best average of 7.3 rebounds along with 1.2 steals per game.
Giblin and Kulakowski finished with point totals of 337 and 323, respectively, to become the team’s first duo to surpass 300 together while helping lead the Redhawks to a 15-7 overall record. Central Square ended its season with a loss to eventual Class A champion Syracuse-Christian Brothers Academy in the sectional quarterfinals.
“To have like a partner in crime, somebody like Tim who’s a college-caliber athlete playing alongside me is so much of a help,” Kulakowski said. “We were like that one-two punch where if I got going, he could get me the ball, and when he got going, I would give him the ball. Teams couldn’t just focus on one of us or even both of us with the rest of our team helping out.”
Giblin scored 1,200 career points — finishing with the program record after breaking the previous mark of 1,054 held by 2005 graduate Jeff Stehle during a 68-46 victory over Cortland Jan. 10 at Paul V. Moore High School.
He became the third player in program history to surpass 1,000 career points during a 66-37 home win over Oneida on Dec. 23.
“When I scored the 1,000th point and to see everyone, my teammates and the crowd celebrating, and taking a moment out of the game to recognize it, that was just an awesome feeling,” Giblin said.
Giblin also started every game during a four-year span in which the Redhawks posted a 65-21 overall record, which is the highest win total for any such stretch in program history, according to Central Square varsity boys basketball coach Jay Adams citing longtime team statistician Don Johnston.
The Redhawks went to four straight sectional playoffs during Giblin’s varsity tenure, including two semifinal appearances.
Adams described Giblin as the best passing-point guard that he has ever coached and said that his anticipation and decision-making were beyond his years throughout his time in the program.
Giblin also increased his scoring and defensive abilities each season, Adams said, while starting all 86 games of his varsity career.
“Tim was the model of consistency for four years, you don’t see a lot of freshmen playing varsity basketball at a high level, and he was an impact player for us from day one,” said Adams, who recently finished his 19th season at the helm. “He got the handed the keys to the car as a freshman, which I really thought was impressive, and each year he just got better and better.”
Kulakowski became a key member of the lineup last season as a junior, mostly contributing as a long-range shooter. He displayed a widely expanded offensive repertoire as a senior, getting off the dribble and hitting mid-range shots, and became the team’s leading rebounder as well as a plus defender.
“He really became more of a complete player this year,” Adams said of Kulakowski. “He led our team in rebounding and got a lot better defensively. … Through the development of his mid-range game he became that second scorer that all good teams need. To me, I thought he vastly improved his overall game.”
Giblin and Kulakowski, who were also heavily influenced by Central Square junior varsity coach Todd Harned, helped to set the tone for a strong class of 10 seniors who recently concluded their Redhawks careers.
“Those two are basketball guys, they played some other sports when they were young, but basketball was always their focus,” Adams said. “They put a ton of time into basketball, that was their goal to be as good of players as they have become, and they put the time and the effort in. … As a coach, you can’t ask for anything more than to have guys like that, who love the game and want to put in the time and effort to improve and get better. That really applied to our whole team this year, we were very fortunate to have a team with some great players and really great kids.”
