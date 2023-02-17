PHOENIX — The Phoenix High School varsity boys basketball team took time amid its push toward the Section 3 playoffs to shine the spotlight on survivors and those still battling cancer in the community.

The Firebirds held a “Pink Out,” event for the Feb. 10 game against Westhill at the John C. Birdlebough High School gym.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.