OSWEGO — The Oswego High School boys lacrosse team plans to fully utilize the abilities of defenseman Jack O’Leary in his senior season.
The returning All-Salt City Athletic Conference second team long-stick defender is expected to contribute on both ends frequently throughout the campaign that recently started.
The Buccaneers entered the week with an 0-3 record and O’Leary contributing a pair of assists, already matching his total from last season.
“We’re going to use him at everything,” said Oswego head coach, Robert ‘Doc,’ Nelson.
“We played him on offense, defense, midfield, I would have put him in goal if we needed him, but we’re going to try to ride him hard this year. … We want to keep him busy, and he’s embraced everything so far.”
The plan, per O’Leary, is to line up on the wing for face-offs and help Oswego claim possession. If the opposing team gets the ball, he’ll simply drop back to his customary role on defense.
When Oswego gains control, he is likely to stay on the offensive end to aid in setting the scoring pace more than he has in past years.
“I like always being in play, I feel like I can always make an impact when I’m around the ball, and when I’m not I’m just trying to talk to my teammates and let them know what’s open,” O’Leary said.
Nelson said that he also tried lining up O’Leary at attack with his long stick during preseason scrimmages and could look to that option throughout the year.
He anticipates O’Leary contributing more to the offense with his lacrosse IQ rather than racking up goals, and the senior would be in position to help regain control if an offensive series goes awry.
“It also helps if we lose the ball, we have our best defensemen there in position to ride, so it helps in that respect, but he knows his role,” Nelson said. “His job is to be the point guard in that position, we’re not really looking for him to shoot a lot, so I think he’ll handle it well.”
O’Leary is in his second varsity season after excelling as the primary defender last year to garner all-league honors. He is committed to play the position for the Division III Nazareth College men’s lacrosse team next season.
He plays for the Syracuse-based club team Upstate Salt Kings in the offseason and has attended long-stick midfielder training sessions at the University at Albany.
O’Leary was selected as a long-stick defenseman for the Central Team in the NYS Regional Championships last summer.
“I love getting the ball in the ground and pushing offense,” O’Leary said. “We play a lot of defense in our games, so it’s fun there getting the playing time and being on the ball a lot, so that’s probably why I switched to defense. I’m more defensive minded and it was a smooth transition.”
O’Leary is a three-sport athlete who garnered all-league honors for golf in the fall and plays hockey in the winter.
He has played lacrosse since third grade and initially played midfield before shifting to the full-time defense role as he approached high school. O’Leary also played defense throughout his hockey career and said he took on the same mentality when switching to the position on the lacrosse field.
“Lacrosse defense is more similar to that of basketball or soccer, but it’s the same in every sport, going out and guarding someone, the approach is the same and the mind-set is the same, just get the puck out and push it for the offense,” O’Leary said.
O’Leary plans to study business administration next year while playing lacrosse for the Golden Flyers.
He committed to the NCAA Division III program this past winter after considering nearby Oswego, Geneseo, and Saint Rose.
“It’s a really good area, the lacrosse team is very enthusiastic, and they have a rich program, and I really loved head coach Rob Randall and his assistants, they have a great team and atmosphere there, so I’m looking forward to that,” O’Leary said.
He will first aim to help Oswego return to the Section 3 playoffs along with fellow senior captain Dylan Dunsmoor and a pair of key underclassmen helping lead the charge.
Sophomore Cooper Fitzgerald is back after scoring a team-high 23 goals as a freshman last season, while freshman Mac Fitzgerald will take over as goalie.
“For some of us it’s the first full season of lacrosse in a couple of years, a lot of new faces, so everyone is really excited,” O’Leary said prior to the season opener.
“We have a young team, I think we have four seniors, so we’re trying to lead the team in a good direction. Skill-wise, we’ve gotten a lot better with our stick skills, so hopefully we can keep growing with that and be looking good by the end of the season.”
