Redhawks boys soccer ready to soar again in new season

Central Square boys soccer seniors (from left) Patrick Johns, Lucas Gipe, and Ben Russell at the recent Section 3 Media Day for boys soccer at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Josh St. Croix/Johnson Newspapers

CENTRAL SQUARE — The Central Square boys soccer team enters the upcoming season with similar lofty objectives of the past but possessing a newfound understanding of how to obtain them.

The Redhawks are coming off their deepest playoff run ever last fall and the returning core contributors are eager to lead the unit back for a chance to make further history this year.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.