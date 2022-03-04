MEXICO — Shawn Parkhurst spoke to a group of youth swimmers and divers when he took over the Mexico High School swim program about the rewards that would come with their full commitment to the sport, and much of that group experienced the ultimate payoff of their returned dedication eight years later.
The Mexico High School varsity swim and dive team will send seven competitors to the NYSPHSAA state championship meet scheduled to begin Friday at Ithaca College.
The Tigers also recently became the first-ever Class B team to capture the Falwell Cup on Feb. 18, the trophy presented to the top scoring team at the Section 3 state qualifier meet that had previously been won by Class AA or A squads.
The bulk of Mexico’s state qualifiers started together in the area Tiger Sharks swim program and have developed as a unit under Parkhurst.
“Culture is probably the biggest thing with these guys,” Parkhurst said. “Sticking together as teammates and being able to push each other over the last eight years.”
The Mexico 200 medley relay team of seniors Tyler Warner and Scott Kessler, sophomore Bill Mills, and seniors Calvin Hitzschke and Ryan Liedka all advanced, with the latter pairing swimming off in recent practices to determine between the fourth spot and the alternate both making the trip.
Senior Kian Long and junior Andrew Harriger each qualified for the Tigers in diving, and Warner will also be competing in the 100-yard breaststroke.
“I think our mindset is just to go and have fun, but we also want to at least make it to finals Saturday,” Warner said. “I know I’m just going to go swim my heart out, one last time with my boys, and see what happens.”
Long is the highest seed among the Mexico participants projected as the No. 5 finisher in the state diving meet. He is making his second appearance after diving in 2020. The state championships were called off last year due to COVID-19 concerns.
“As soon as I get into the state mindset it’s all about diving,” Long said. “I’m sitting at home watching diving videos when I’m not in here, so everything I’m doing right now is about how I can be a better diver for the state meet.”
Harriger is also projected to make the final at No. 24 on the psych sheet on the NYSPHSAA website along with Warner at No. 29 in breaststroke.
The 200 medley relay team is forecasted at 32nd just off the top 30 cut-line to advance to Saturday’s final.
The Tigers are hoping to ride the momentum from its Falwell Cup breakthrough in which they scored in the top eight of every event.
Mexico posted 275 team points, taking the most diving points with Long taking first and Harriger fifth, and as the only team to push all three relays into the top eight. Jamesville-DeWitt/Syracuse-CBA placed second at 246 points.
“It’s an incredible feat, I’m really glad that we could pull it off, especially after losing the Class B title to New Hartford,” Mills said. “It was a nice way to top my last season swimming with all these seniors that will be leaving who I’ve been swimming with since I joined the team.”
Liedka added: “That was probably one of the most exciting meets of my life and I don’t know if anything could top that.”
Parkhurst said he believes the victory opened the door for small schools to compete for the Falwell Cup and pointed to New Hartford as a potential Class B repeat candidate for next year.
“I don’t think a lot of us have really wrapped our heads around how big of an accomplishment that is, to be the first Class B school ever to do it, it still sounds kind of crazy,” Kessler said.
Mexico went 10-1 in dual meets during the regular season but was edged out by a single point against New Hartford, 424-423, for the Section 3 Class B title.
The team opted to ride the bus together back to Mexico and used the time to regroup, believing that shift in focus to play a key role in claiming the Falwell Cup later that week.
“It was kind of a sad feeling because we lost by one point, but we knew we all swam personal-best times and you really can’t expect more from anyone when we’re swimming our hearts out,” Harriger said.
Hitzschke added: “It felt bad to lose, but after we came back and it was like: ‘OK, this is our last chance, we have a chance to win the cup.’ After we lost in sectionals, it just made us stronger going to the next meet.”
