MEXICO — The elements have changed surrounding Jacob Hill, but the returning senior captain remains the steady presence at the center of the Mexico High School varsity boys tennis team.
Hill is back for his fifth and final year to help lead the Tigers, chasing his personal goals with a new training partner while being guided by new head coach, James Loomis, who also coaches varsity wrestling at Mexico.
The Tigers are coming off a 9-2 campaign and opened the new season on April 5 with a 3-2 victory over visiting Onondaga. They were scheduled to resume matches this week after the spring break.
“It’s really exciting and it’s good that we’re able to get back on the courts,” Hill said prior to the recent season opener. “I think things are going pretty good so far, we’ve adapted, and I think we’re ready.”
Loomis takes over for his first foray into coaching tennis after leading the varsity wrestling program and serving additional stints as a football and baseball coach in the district.
He was a three-time state qualifier in wrestling and a baseball standout before graduating from Mexico in 2010 and moving on to wrestle Division I for the University at Buffalo.
Loomis said he played tennis as a hobby in high school and college for its conditioning benefits and since recently taking over as varsity coach, has leaned into the experience of Hill and other returning seniors to help the transition.
“It’s something different from coaching wrestling, for sure, but it’s a good group of kids and it’s fun to get out here and play with them and learn the game a little deeper,” Loomis said.
“It really helps having a guy like Jake on the team, somebody who can play high level and has played his whole life,” he added. “He knows the ins and outs of the game and everything about it.”
Hill went 8-2 during the regular season as a junior co-captain, ending last year with a loss in the first round of the Section 3 Class B Tournament at first singles.
He is aiming to improve upon his sectional standing as a senior and spent much of his offseason training in the weight room and visiting nearby indoor facilities with a court.
“I’ve definitely had help from coaches and then on my own, just repetition,” Hill said. “I just try to play and work on it as much as I can, just swing, swing, swing.”
Loomis added: “He’s definitely put the time in and he’s striving to get better this year to make a deeper sectional run than where he has been. His commitment and the time he puts in is what allows him to excel, his dedication to the sport.”
Hill has been training daily with classmate Johannes Burkhart, a foreign exchange student and standout newcomer to the team.
Burkhart is expected to slide into the second singles role and has provided added competition for Hill in practices.
“He has played strong in the preseason and should be big for us,” Loomis said. “That’s somebody that can really help Jake, too, somebody that can match his play, so that’s been great for Jake and the team.”
Rounding out the changes for Hill entering the season is his coming off a fall football season.
The senior tried out for the sport for the first time this past season and thrived as the kicker by making 36 of 39 extra points, establishing new school records for total makes and percentage.
“It definitely makes me more ready coming out of football, it gave me more confidence and a level of readiness to get back on the courts,” Hill said of benefitting from the experience.
Owen Marsden and Bill Mills are other key returners for Mexico, which has posted a team winning percentage of .852 over its last five seasons combined.
