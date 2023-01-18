SANDY CREEK — In his fourth varsity season, Mason Ennist is finally experiencing the success he envisioned for Sandy Creek boys basketball playing alongside his longtime friends and teammates.
The 6-foot-2 junior forward has helped lead Sandy Creek to a 9-3 overall record and an eight-game winning streak entering Wednesday’s game at South Jefferson. The Comets started the week as leaders of the Frontier League “C” Division.
Sandy Creek has already surpassed its win total from the last two seasons combined and has its most victories in eight years since finishing with a 20-2 mark in the 2014-15 campaign.
Ennist has served as the varsity mainstay as a four-year starter and is now surrounded by a starting lineup of players the same age or younger, most of whom he has played with year-round since elementary school.
“All these guys are my friends,” Ennist said. “I used to play on teams with guys who were all older than me, so I didn’t have that same connection, but now I’ve grown up going to school with all these guys. It’s been a great time, and we’re still really a young team.”
Ennist was forced to miss the first two games while recovering from a broken ankle that prematurely ended his football season. He returned in the third outing — playing limited minutes in a loss to division rival Beaver River — and then quickly helped the Comets erase the effects of a 1-3 start to the season.
Sandy Creek began its active win streak with a 65-55 victory over South Lewis on Dec. 9 in Ennist’s third game back, and the Comets have won by an average scoring margin of 16 points during the eight straight wins.
“It kind of killed me a little bit just watching the games next to coach on the sideline, but now it’s great, things are rolling, and we’re putting some wins together,” Ennist said.
Ennist started his development with several other key contributors to the Comets’ resurgence — fellow junior Cameron Hathway, freshman Hudson Hunt, and sophomores Colton Killiam and Logan Lando, among others — as members of the Victory Bulldogs, a fifth- and sixth-grade AAU team based in Watertown.
The group travelled together to various tournaments around the area and beyond for several years and have recently reconvened on the Comets’ varsity squad. They formed a shared bond and passion for the game that has been on full display this year.
“The majority of my day every day is with them, at school or at home playing video games with them, so it’s just cool to be able to bring it all on the basketball floor now,” Ennist said.
“You can tell that we’re all friends and have played together,” he added. “You’ll even see on the court, we’ll be down by 12 and we hit one shot, and everybody is still hyped and ready to play. We clearly play for each other, and we don’t care as much about the outcome, we just want to play hard together as a team.”
Sandy Creek coach Jim Hunt is in his third season back at the helm of the varsity program following a four-year hiatus. He initially guided the varsity team for a five-year tenure until stepping down after the 2015-16 season.
During his time away from the program, Hunt helped form and coach the travel team that he believed showed instant promise and has helped the high school program compete with larger schools possessing more financial resources.
“They were very competitive from the very start, especially against some of the bigger schools,” Hunt said of the unit now shining on varsity.
“We knew this core group coming up that has played together, hopefully we’re going to be able to make some runs in the Frontier League and sectionals,” Hunt added. “They’ve played together quite a bit, they love to come in together in the mornings to shoot during the offseason, and I think it’s that work ethic of the kids.”
Ennist has been a regular contributor since claiming a starting role as an eighth-grade varsity rookie, setting the tone for this year’s mentality that he described as “scrappy,” with a team determined to win with hustle plays, defense and rebounding.
“I try to bring some energy,” Ennist said. “That’s something that we lack sometimes, so I try to bring straight energy, grab rebounds, hustle, that’s what I’ve been doing since eighth-grade. That’s how I got my role on varsity.”
Ennist is a dedicated three-sport athlete who also plays baseball and is a starting running back and linebacker for the football team. His longest-tenured varsity sport is basketball, and he has been eager to share wisdom from his past seasons with his younger teammates who have since joined him.
“He’s inside, outside, he’s all over the court and he’s kind of the general, because he directs a lot of stuff, too,” Hunt said. “He has so much of that experience with this being his fourth year of varsity.”
Sandy Creek finished a combined 13-39 over Ennist’s three previous varsity seasons, with a 6-15 overall record last year.
The program is seeking its first Frontier League crown since sweeping the regular-season and playoff titles in 2015. That also marked the last season in which the Comets hosted a Section 3 playoff game.
Dustin Mackey — aiming to return soon after he also broke his ankle during football season — is the only senior on the Sandy Creek roster listed on the high school sports stats website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.