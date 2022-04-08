OSWEGO COUNTY — The Central Square and Fulton high school varsity football teams have opted out of Section 3 Class A to join the expanded independent league for the upcoming season.
Both are making the temporary move in hopes of revitalizing interest and participation levels in their respective programs, much like others in the 16-team realigned league that will separate into two divisions.
Other Oswego County squads that will remain independent for next fall include Mexico, Oswego, Pulaski, Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, Phoenix and Hannibal. The lone county team that will compete in Section 3 is Sandy Creek in Class D.
The Redhawks will make the move due to declining numbers amid recent struggles.
Central Square athletic director Jamie Grimshaw said that he and coaches reviewed roster sizes and success rate over the last five years before considering the change with other administrators.
The team has posted a 6-20 overall record over the last four seasons with just three league wins in Class A during that span.
“We felt like this was going to be the best opportunity for us to kind of reset the program, try to build participation numbers, and put ourselves in a situation where our kids could be competitive in a week in, week out basis,” Grimshaw said.
Central Square and Fulton will both join Mexico and Oswego among other teams in Division I, while Pulaski, Phoenix, APW, and Hannibal will be grouped with the Division II squads.
Teams will open with games on Sept. 8, lining up for the same kickoff week with other Section 3 teams. The seven-week regular season will culminate with a two-week playoff in late October.
Last season, Mexico beat Pulaski in the title game and celebrated with a wooden trophy that will again be presented to the independent champions.
“We all have a like mindset where it’s not about trying to go into a league where we can get five, six, seven wins, it’s about going into a league where we feel like we can go out and be competitive in each and every game,” Grimshaw said. “If you’re trying to build your program, providing competitive situations is something that you have to do.”
Fulton athletic director Chris Ells also cited participation level concerns and competitive balance as reasons for shifting to independent for next season.
The Red Raiders also took part in the Section 3 Developmental Division during the 2019 season, which was comprised of many of the same teams with a similar concept in mind, providing a competitive alternative for rebuilding programs.
Fulton went 0-8 the last two years in Section 3 Class A after posting a 4-3 record during its 2019 season in developmental. The team went 1-7 in 2018 prior to shifting out of sectional play initially.
“In order to boost up participation numbers, we’re hoping to have competitive games,” Ells said. “Being able to align with other like-minded athletic directors and programs, we’re hoping it will give us the competition we need to increase numbers and then hopefully get back into Section 3 Class A.”
The league athletic directors formulated plans for the new alignment during the winter months leading into the Section 3 schedule release in late March.
Grimshaw and Ells both confirmed that the shift for next season is being made with the eventual goal to return to Section 3 Class A with a boost in morale and a program capable of competing.
“This is not a long-term goal for us, we recognize the fact that being in the section and having the opportunity to compete in meaningful sectional games is where we want to be,” Grimshaw said. “We look at this as a step in that direction.”
