PHOENIX — James Cofrancesco is finally getting the chance the spread his wings as head football coach of the Phoenix Firebirds.
The longtime program assistant was elevated to the lead role last winter and will guide Phoenix into its season opener tonight with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff at Port Byron/Union Springs in the Section 3 Independent Division.
The former Herkimer High School standout has worked with Phoenix as an assistant coach at each level for the past 14 years.
“It’s very exciting, it’s a little nerve-wracking, I feel like every day there is something new that needs to be taken care of, but it’s exciting,” Cofrancesco said during the recent Section 3 Media Day. “Just to be able to work with these guys has been awesome.”
Cofrancesco was officially named the replacement for departing coach David Johnson in February, and the district physical education teacher quickly got to work recruiting athletes.
He cited an increase in summer workout participation and classified the offseason as a positive step in the start of his mission to resurrect the former area power.
Cofrancesco said that there were “about a billion,” thoughts racing through his head as the Firebirds were getting geared up for their first opener under the new leadership.
“It’s jittery, it’s nerves, it’s just trying to focus on one thing at a time,” Cofrancesco said. “But it’s exciting and I think they’re excited and every day they show up, they’re happy to be there. They have a positive vibe, positive outlook, and they’re looking to learn as much as possible. It’s nice to have sponges that want to keep stacking one thing after the other. So, it’s exhilarating, it’s a lot, but we think we’re ready for it.”
Phoenix finished 0-4 last season and had two games called off due to lack of available players.
The unit completed the season with only 21 players listed on the roster at the Section 3 stats website, just three above the state minimum required for the traditional 11-man format. Returning team leaders prioritized replenishing depth at each level this offseason.
The Firebirds have posted a combined 1-11 record over the past three seasons.
“These guys know what they want to turn around and know what they want to change,” Cofrancesco said. “They want to build a culture, build the fundamental steps and make something we’re proud of.”
Phoenix’s returning leading rusher, junior running back Joseph Edick, said that he believes the team has added the proper pieces to push through the complete campaign.
“We have more players, so we shouldn’t have to worry about issues with less players, not being able to play certain games,” Edick said. “All the people returning, I think want to be there and want to do it, so I have good faith in this team.”
Phoenix will compete in the Section 3 Independent Division II along with Pulaski, Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, Hannibal, Jordan-Elbridge, and Port Byron/Union Springs.
The Firebirds are expected to lean heavily on the run game centered around Edick in what players believe will be a more diverse offense than they operated in past seasons.
Fellow returners like senior quarterback/defensive back Reghan Corley and senior wide receiver/defensive back Dylan Tack are expected to be reliable two-way starters and team leaders.
“I like (the new coaching staff), it will really start to show a difference once we get into practice and get pads on,” Corley said during the recent Media Day.
