Four Oswego County high school football teams will compete in the new Section 3 Independent Division when the 2020 season kicks off next fall.
Phoenix, Oswego, Mexico and Altmar-Parish-Williamstown will be joined by Fowler and Port Byron/Union Springs in the startup league that will replace the former Developmental Division in Section 3 football. The six teams will forfeit for their right to contend for a sectional championship but are likely to hold a separate divisional playoff and title game.
The new division was unveiled along with other alignment shifts throughout Section 3 last week, and schedules are expected to be released by the end of March.
Teams in the Independent Division will schedule regular-season games against each other and will have a few open dates for nonleague opponents.
“I feel that Oswego County is pretty unique where we’re all in the same boat and we were all looking for the same thing,” said Phoenix athletic director John Jeffries, who played a key role in constructing the league. “We wanted to help increase participation in the sport of football, and the reason we felt we were losing participation is because we weren’t having competitive games. … We felt that we got a good group of schools that can help us fill that mission and that vision of ours.”
The Firebirds spent each of the last two years in the Developmental Division and have just two wins in the last four seasons. Jeffries said he spoke to administrators of other area teams struggling to compete and sustain participation levels as far back as last fall to brainstorm ideas that could boost their respective programs.
“We’re all looking for ways to encourage to kids to play football,” APW athletic director Jamie Coppola said. “We’re looking at this as a positive opportunity. If we didn’t keep trying and pushing change then the status quo would have eventually been the death of all of these schools.”
Oswego was also an inaugural member of the Developmental Division in 2018 and was forced to cancel its 2019 season last August due to lack of sufficient available players to field a team.
Oswego athletic director Rhonda Bullard confirmed that the school intends to field a varsity squad this fall and compete in the Independent Division if enough players take part to sustain the team as expected.
Mexico athletic director Andrew Gates presented pros and cons of potential options for the football program moving forward to his district’s board of education last November, and followed up with a community survey that listed options and solicited feedback. Gates also consulted other area administrators and interviewed football coaches and players within the program.
The possible avenues for the Tigers, who went a combined 0-14 the last two seasons, were to remain in Section 3 Class B, explore a shift to the Eight-Man Division, or consider mergers with neighboring schools before eventually deciding upon the move to the Independent Division.
“We started this process a while ago and took a lot of time and effort, and involved the community in making this decision,” Gates said.
“We felt this was best for our student-athletes and best for our community at this point in time with where we’re at,” he added. “It will bring some excitement back and there will be some local games. At the end of the day, we want to do what’s best for our student-athletes.”
Gates added that the school will go through the same procedure next fall to determine the best fit for the football team within Section 3 and referred to it as a year-to-year process.
For APW, the move also marks the return to traditional 11-man football. The Rebels had opted to compete in the Section 3 Eight-Man League in each of the last two years — reaching the championship game in its inaugural campaign under the format in 2018 — a move necessitated by a drop in participation levels.
Coppola said that the team anticipates around 30 varsity players for the upcoming fall campaign and is encouraged by strong numbers in the youth levels of the program. He and others in the program believe that the Independent Division provided the best path to return to the 11-man format with the opportunity to face evenly-matched opponents in terms of roster size and state of their respective programs.
“We’re not trying to take anything away from anybody but we have to look out for what’s best for our programs and trying to sustain football as a whole,” Coppola said.
“Unless you did something different and be proactive on your own, you’re going to be stuck in that cycle,” he added. “There are some very good football teams across the state and unless you do something different, you’re never going to have an opportunity to move forward or advance or change, so we forced the change.”
Area administrators believe that the potential for renewed regional rivalry games and significantly reduced travel should lead to larger crowds each week, and improve the atmosphere for games within the new division.
Also announced last week, Fulton will move back to Section 3 Class A to compete in the newly-aligned Class A National Division along with Central Square, Carthage, Whitesboro, and Fayetteville-Manlius. The Red Raiders went 4-3 last year in the Developmental Division and won the league’s title.
Sandy Creek will again compete in Section 3 Class D, where it has been a mainstay and perennial postseason contender, while Pulaski will remain in the Section 3 Eight-Man Division for the 2020 season.
