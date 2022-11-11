FULTON — The Fulton High School football team was joined by students rushing the field to celebrate an undefeated season, a last-minute comeback victory, and a championship all at once.

Senior quarterback William Patterson V threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to classmate Alexander Crisafulli with 39 seconds left, and Tyler Mills converted the extra point to lift top-seeded Fulton to a thrilling 13-12 victory over No. 2 Central Square in the Section 3 Independent Division I final on Nov. 2.

