FULTON — The Fulton High School football team was joined by students rushing the field to celebrate an undefeated season, a last-minute comeback victory, and a championship all at once.
Senior quarterback William Patterson V threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to classmate Alexander Crisafulli with 39 seconds left, and Tyler Mills converted the extra point to lift top-seeded Fulton to a thrilling 13-12 victory over No. 2 Central Square in the Section 3 Independent Division I final on Nov. 2.
The host Red Raiders capped off the season with a 9-0 overall record after finishing just 1-5 last year in Section 3 Class A.
In the Division II title game played on the same night, second-seeded Pulaski rolled to a 37-0 victory over No. 1 Phoenix at the John C. Birdlebough High School turf field.
FULTON 13, CENTRAL SQUARE 12
Fulton took possession with one minute and 51 seconds left trailing 12-6 at the Central Square 42-yard line.
Patterson and Crisafulli connected on a five-yard gain early in the drive before eventually hooking up on the game-tying touchdown in the final minute. Crisafulli got open on a post and hauled it in to tie the game, 12-12, before Mills kicked in the go-ahead extra point.
Fulton had come up short with an incomplete pass on a 4th-and-goal from six yards out on the previous drive, attempting to tie the game with 4:28 left.
“We had to have it,” Patterson said. “We had a couple opportunities, but I just trusted him to catch it and get under it, and I just gave him a chance.”
He added: “We started off not the best but obviously the fourth quarter was what mattered, and we made it happen.”
Patterson completed 10 of 21 passes for 172 yards to go with the clutch TD pass to pace the win. Mills finished as the leading receiver with five catches for 73 yards and Crisafulli tallied three catches for 48 yards.
“We’re hard to cover in the secondary,” Fulton coach Craig Halladay said. “We got three or four guys who can all catch the ball, and Will’s not afraid to throw it to any of them, so you’ve got to be on your game back there. We relied on that all year, that was the strength of our team, and it came through in the end.”
Fulton senior Sam Cotton returned the second half kickoff 80-plus yards for a TD to tie the game at six points apiece. Central Square’s Nathan Weed scored on a 32-yard run with 4:15 left in the second quarter to give the Redhawks an early 6-0 edge.
Mason Baye pushed Central Square ahead, 12-6, when he scored on a 10-yard run with 1:38 left in the third quarter to set up the dramatic finish.
Fulton also claimed a narrow victory over Central Square, 20-16, on Oct. 8 in their only previous matchup this season.
“Our goal as a team was to be here and we knew it was going to be a battle,” Halladay said. “We played them once already and it was a one-score game, we knew they were going to be ready and come out and pound at us, and we were on the ropes for a little while.”
Fulton players celebrated their sudden turnaround with the student section afterward as they ran onto the field as soon as postgame handshakes wrapped up.
Fulton went 4-3 in its most recent Independent season in 2019 and won just one game last season.
“I just love it, hanging out with my guys, doing what we love, playing our hearts out,” Crisafulli said. “The first half was rough on our part, but the second half, we came out and fought like dogs. I’m really proud of our team and how hard we competed in the second half.”
Central Square also finished a strong resurgence in its first season as members of the Independent Division despite the disappointing end.
The Redhawks went 6-3 overall, matching their win total from the previous four seasons combined. Central Square last finished with six wins in 2017.
PULASKI 37, PHOENIX 0
Five different players ran for a touchdown as the No. 2 Blue Devils seized control with a second quarter onslaught to beat the top-seeded host Firebirds in the Division II championship.
Pulaski gained redemption after falling in the Independent title game last season against Mexico. The win marked the first league title of any kind for the program since 1999.
“We kind of had the mantra all year that we had unfinished business to take care of, and the kids really took hold of that,” Pulaski coach Paul Monnat said. “It was a great group of seniors that helped us turn this around and get us going in a direction that I had hoped to see this program.”
Tanner Trust took 16 carries for 94 yards, including a six-yard TD run as part of a 28-0 second quarter.
Teigen Reiter started the outburst with a 12-yard rushing score, Riley Ballou punched in a three-yard rushing TD to extend the advantage to 21-0, and Aaron McConnell provided the exclamation point with an 81-yard rushing TD to give Pulaski a 28-0 lead before halftime.
McConnell added 37-yard field goal after the break and converted on all four extra point attempts. Bradley Hollis added a three-yard rushing TD in the third quarter and the Pulaski defense held on to secure the shutout.
“When we started the game, they completely shut us down and we had to make some adjustments, and they were able to work pretty fast, but the defense is our catalyst always,” Monnat said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.