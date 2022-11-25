PULASKI — Bradley Hollis looked around while soaking in the Section 3 Independent Division II championship with the Pulaski High School football team and saw roughly 25 former teammates had joined in the celebration.

Hollis and coach Paul Monnat recognized the full-circle moment as the turning point the program had been building toward throughout his four-year career, and both were happy to see all who collectively contributed take pride in the achievement.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.