OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County high school football teams are re-shuffling divisions following Section 3 realignment.
League football officials met March 1 to approve new divisions for the upcoming season, most notably for area squads, removing the Independent Division that eight of the nine county teams competed in last season.
Pulaski will move to Class D and again be eligible for the Section 3 playoffs — a move planned after last season regardless of the Independent Division status — joining Sandy Creek, which is the only area team not shifting leagues.
Central Square and Fulton will each join the new Class A/AA2 Division with both teams also eligible for the sectional postseason again.
“The Independent league was kind of a stepping-stone to get the kids acquainted back to that style of football,” Pulaski coach Paul Monnat said. “That has been my goal and the goal of the program was always to get back to sectional football and try to win a Class C or Class D title, wherever we ended up.”
The original basis for the Independent Division and its predecessor, the Developmental Division, was to allow rebuilding programs a chance to opt out of the sectional playoffs for a schedule against opponents in similar situations. The idea was to form a more competitive-balanced league in the name of safety and regenerating interest for teams to eventually return to their respective class in Section 3.
That will be re-imagined with the B2 and C/D2 Divisions this year containing teams that are not eligible to qualify for the sectional playoffs but will contend for a separate divisional title. As an added component, these teams will also schedule multiple nonleague games against Section 3 opponents within their class during the season.
Mexico and Oswego will take part in the B2 Division while Phoenix, Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, and Hannibal are each slotted in the C/D2 grouping.
“It’s a step for the schools to still work on building their programs but get their foot back into Section 3 football with scheduling,” Mexico coach Tee Murabito said.
He later added: “It’s kind of a measuring stick, in my opinion, to see is your team and your program ready to return to a regular sectional schedule.”
Phoenix coach James Cofrancesco said the new division provides a welcomed balance between the mind-set of the former Independents with a chance to measure their progress along the way.
“We like the spot we’re at because this gives us a chance to kind of gauge our team and see where we’re at right now and how we’re progressing and developing,” Cofrancesco said.
“We’re always trying to figure out how to get progressing back into sectional play, that’s always the goal, it’s just that you can’t be short-sighted about that goal,” he added. “So, this is a good spot to see where we are, how we shake out against some other teams, and there is also some familiarity there.”
Pulaski and Sandy Creek are joined in Class D by Beaver River, Dolgeville, Herkimer, Cato-Meridian, Mount Markham, and Westmoreland.
The Blue Devils are back in the traditional Section 3 mix for the first time since 2016. They moved to the Section 3 Eight-Man Division in 2017 due to declining participation, then joined Independent in spring 2021, a planned move for the fall 2020 campaign that was delayed for COVID-19 concerns.
Pulaski won the Independent Division II title last year for its first league crown of any kind since 1999 and finished the season with nearly 40 players on the roster.
“I think the one thing I’m going to miss the most about Independent is all the local connections,” Monnat said. “It was awesome to be able to play A-P-W and Phoenix, Hannibal, Mexico and all those teams that we don’t usually get to see in football, I’ll miss that, but I’m excited to be playing for the ultimate goal of that sectional title.”
Other teams competing with Fulton and Central Square in the A/AA2 Division are East Syracuse-Minoa, Fowler, Nottingham, and Watertown.
The Red Raiders beat the Redhawks in the Independent Division I title game last year and went 9-0 in their lone season in the league after competing in Section 3 Class A the year prior.
Fulton also played one season in the former Developmental Division in 2019. Central Square played just one season Independent and was also previously in Section 3 Class A.
Mexico and Oswego will comprise the B2 Division along with South Jefferson, Cortland, and Jamesville-DeWitt.
Mexico shifted to Independent for the condensed spring 2021 campaign and won the division playoff title after a full season that fall.
“It’s going to be quite interesting to see all these different types of teams that we’re going to be playing on a weekly basis,” Murabito said. “It should be fun, our kids need to step up to the challenge, as well as our coaching staff.”
Oswego has played Independent since returning in spring 2021, with plans to begin the previous fall after sitting out the 2019 season due to a lack of available players.
In the C/D2 Division, Phoenix, A-P-W and Hannibal will also contend with Jordan-Elbridge, Southern Hills, Utica-Notre Dame, Sherburne-Earlville, and Port Byron.
The Firebirds finished 5-4 overall last year and 5-2 against divisional opponents for its best win total in 15-plus years last season, reaching the Independent Division II final before falling to Pulaski.
“There has definitely been quite a buzz this year and they want to keep things going,” Cofrancesco said. “I think we got a taste of success last year and I hope that drives the kids to really want to work and build on it.”
