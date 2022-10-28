PHOENIX — Add the Phoenix Firebirds to the list of revived football programs at every rank for the hometown fans in the village.
The Firebirds will enter the Section 3 Independent Division II playoffs with a 4-3 overall record, capping off the first winning regular season in 15-plus years for the varsity program under new head coach James Cofrancesco.
Phoenix is the top seed for the Independent Division II playoffs and was slated to host No. 4 Jordan-Elbridge at 6:30 Thursday night.
The Firebirds are contributing to the common theme of resurgence among state-affiliated area favorites as the NFL’s Buffalo Bills (5-1), New York Giants (6-1) and Jets (5-2) enter the weekend with a combined 16-4 record, while Syracuse University is 6-1 after its first 6-0 start in 35 years.
Cofrancesco and team leaders described a similar buzz locally regarding their sudden surprise turnaround.
“It means a lot to turn the program around, last year, we didn’t win one game,” said sophomore running back and captain, Joseph Edick.
“Going to restaurants around the area and into stores, you’ll hear stuff like ‘good game last week,’ or how we’re turning things around,” he added. “It’s nice because of all the effort we put into the offseason and in the summer, knowing that it’s all paying off.”
Phoenix finished 0-4 in games played last year with multiple cancellations due to limited number of available players, falling below the state minimum of 18 required at various points.
The program hadn’t won more than two games in any of the previous 15 years at least and endured an 18-game losing streak spanning between 2015-2018.
But this year, Phoenix won its first two games and four of its first five to quickly shift perception and spark optimism within the team and among its supporters.
Bleachers have been increasingly packed with vocal student crowds for home games, and team members spoke to the energy surrounding a recent pep rally for all fall sports teams in the district.
“These guys have a little bit of a confidence to them that we haven’t seen in our football program in a while, so it’s exciting to see what it’s doing for them,” said Cofrancesco, who is in his first season as head coach and 14th year with the team, previously working as an assistant.
“We’re able to make sure that motivates them to do the right things. … There is a lot of camaraderie in terms of the locker room being together, everybody is on the same page and working for each other.”
Phoenix has also flashed its resiliency on a micro level throughout the campaign, securing all four wins in one-score games by four points or less, including a 36-28 overtime win over Altmar-Parish-Williamstown on Oct. 7.
“Everybody just wants to win,” Edick said. “In the past, sometimes people kind of gave up halfway through the game if we were down a touchdown, but this team wants it all.”
Phoenix entered the final regular season weekend leading its division in scoring offense at 27 points per game with the most productive pass game (629 yards) and rushing attack (1,414 yards). They ranked second overall in each category among Section 3 Independent teams, per the league stats website.
Edick led the way with 835 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns on 112 carries, while senior Dylan Tack has provided a potent backfield complement with 43 carries for 327 yards and five scores ahead of the nonleague finale against Class D Onondaga last Saturday.
Quarterback Tallen Prior has completed 42 of 71 passes for 629 yards and three touchdowns with a variety of receivers shining throughout the season.
“We’ve had to do things different ways,” Cofrancesco said. “We try to have the ground game with (Edick), and sometimes you can’t just do exactly what you want to, we’ve had talent step up in the pass game, receivers have great individual games, defensively a lot of guys are on the football, so it’s that ability to have everybody carve out their role and embrace it.”
Pulaski (6-1 overall) is the No. 3 seed for the Independent Division II playoffs. Fulton (7-0) and Central Square (5-2) have secured berths in Division I to join other Independent playoff-bound teams from Oswego County.
Cofrancesco anticipated another rowdy home atmosphere for the long-awaited home playoff outing.
“That’s what we’ve wanted forever around here for the kids,” Cofrancesco said. “They’re enjoying it very much, it definitely goes right into their bloodstream a little bit, all that excitement, and it helps them, too.”
