CICERO — Oswego County will have an increased imprint on the Section 3 football Independent Division when the new season kicks off for area teams this week.
Central Square and Fulton are among the newcomers to the expanded division, creating added competition and further potential for rivalry matchups between county schools as they work to regenerate momentum behind their respective programs.
The Independent Division will also again contain Mexico, Pulaski, Oswego, Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, Phoenix, and Hannibal among the 13 total teams.
“I feel like it’s more competition, and we’re grateful for it,” Pulaski senior receiver Colton Dufrane said of the Independent Division expansion. “It’s helping all the other schools as well, you can compete and everyone gets a shot, and you get a lot of high school moments in that.”
Teams will battle for the league crown and forfeit their right for sectional playoff eligibility with the common goal of rebuilding their teams for future sectional success.
The Redhawks and Red Raiders each confirmed their switch from Class A to the Independent league in March. Administrators from each district cited the combination of declining participation numbers and on-field struggles for prompting the transition.
Central Square went 6-20 over the past four seasons with only three Class A wins in that span.
Fulton, meanwhile, is back for a second stint in the division after posting a 1-15 combined record over its three most recent campaigns in Class A. The Red Raiders went Independent for 2019 and finished 4-3 overall before opting to return to Class A.
“We all came to an agreement that this would be the best move for us, in terms of competitiveness and building the program up,” Central Square coach Kevin Matteson said. “We looked back at the last number of years, and the success we want as a program just hasn’t been there, so we really want to build this thing the correct way from the ground up.”
The existing teams in the division pointed to similar struggles in past seasons and several programs, such as Mexico, Pulaski, and Oswego, have seen roster sizes begin to swell at each level.
Central Square team leaders present at the recent Section 3 Media Day described their eagerness to join the competitive field while working to reignite a strong passion for the sport in the district.
“We’re looking forward to playing some closer games and really build up that fan atmosphere,” said senior running back, Bradyn Chapman.
Senior quarterback Braden Lucas added: “I’m excited about it, I think it’s going to be a building block. We just need some confidence right now.”
Fulton and Central Square will join a subdivision with returning champion Mexico, Oswego, Fowler, Nottingham and Jamesville-DeWitt. The other grouping consists of APW, Hannibal, Phoenix, Pulaski, Jordan-Elbridge, and Port Byron/Union Springs.
All Independent teams were scheduled to kick off the season between Thursday and Saturday, welcoming the heightened intensity within the division. Several programs convened for 7-on-7 summer leagues and group team camps throughout the past summer.
“I’m excited, it’s a lot more competition and broadens the playing field,” said Pulaski senior defensive lineman, Joseph Brodeur. “It makes our league overall look better, and it gives us better games with more teams to play against.”
Mexico won the Independent Division title last year and enter the new season on a 12-game winning streak against divisional opponents since shifting to the league from Class B in 2020.
The Tigers, who beat the Pulaski Blue Devils in last year’s playoff final, had endured back-to-back winless seasons before making the move.
“I think we had a good chemistry as a team last year, and I think we should play it the same way we did last year,” said Mexico senior wide receiver, Hunter Lasinski. “There are bigger, better teams coming in, but we shouldn’t think of it any differently.”
OSWEGO COUNTY
FOOTBALL TEAMS
SECTION 3
INDEPENDENT
Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Rebels
Coach: Jeff Bzdick.
2021 record: 1-5.
Central Square Redhawks
Coach: Kevin Matteson.
2021 record: 1-6.
Fulton Red Raiders
Coach: Craig Halladay.
2021 record: 0-5.
Hannibal Warriors
Coach: Mike Kitts.
2021 record: 4-3.
Mexico Tigers
Coach: Tee Murabito.
2021 record: 7-1.
Oswego Buccaneers
Coach: Jason Primrose.
2021 record: 3-5.
Phoenix Firebirds
Coach: James Cofrancesco.
2021 record: 0-4.
Pulaski Blue Devils
Coach: Paul Monnat.
2021 record: 5-2.
SECTION 3 CLASS D
Sandy Creek Comets
Coach: Mike Stevens.
2021 record: 3-5.
