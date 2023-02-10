PULASKI — When she isn’t heating up her mid-range jump shot for the Pulaski High School varsity girls basketball team, Eileen Carnes has spent time helping warm her fellow community members in need during the recent frigid conditions.
Carnes organized a winter clothing drive as part of her senior community service project, working with multiple organizations to help distribute free coats, hats, gloves and scarves throughout Oswego County.
The versatile senior, who starts at center and has occasionally shifted to point guard, entered the week as the leading scorer for the Blue Devils.
“We have tough winters in upstate New York, and you can just see the lack of basic necessities every day,” Carnes said. “You can’t really overlook it, so I just thought it was something that needed to be done.”
Carnes started collecting donated items in November with a cut-off of Christmas Eve.
They have since been distributed to local shelters and charities through the emergency departments of multiple area organizations — The Oswego Health Foundation, Oswego County Opportunities, and ConnextCare Oswego.
“Just to know that somebody has a warm winter coat is enough peace for me,” Carnes said. “It’s something that you just need to have to live more of a comfortable life, and it’s hard to see that people don’t have it.”
Pulaski alumna Kelly Shumway — in her fourth season as the varsity girls basketball head coach with more than 20 years of experience teaching elementary students in the district — said that she has witnessed the necessity for a project such as Carnes’ winter drive.
“Eileen and I are the same in the way that we both grew up here, our families grew up here, and growing up in a small town you can see what we’re made of but also what we need,” Shumway said.
“For her to see that as a student and just helping out, I can see it as a teacher, the kids who are in need, she saw that need on her own and reached out for her community service, and that makes me extremely proud.”
Carnes is in her fourth varsity season for girls basketball and has also competed for the varsity girls soccer and outdoor track and field teams since her freshman year.
The three-sport athlete also takes part in the jazz band and marching band playing the trombone, and she participates in student government and the yearbook committee.
“One word that comes to mind is leader, people look up to her, but she’s almost like a silent leader,” Shumway said. “She doesn’t really tell people what to do, she isn’t going to boss anybody, but anything they need she helps them with, and she’s totally a goal-setter. She sets goals for herself and for the team and I think being a young team, they need that.”
Pulaski entered the week with a 3-13 overall record and was expected to enter the open Section 3 Class C playoff tournament.
Carnes is the longest-tenured player and the only remaining from the 2019-20 campaign, which was the last time Pulaski reached the postseason and the first year under Shumway.
She is the starting center and a nightly double-double threat in points and rebounds, using power to account for frequent undersized height mismatches. Carnes has been relied upon to play point guard at times over the last two seasons and developed extended range on her jump shot each year.
Filling the leadership role and described as the role model for the team, Carnes has worked to spread her community-oriented approach on the court.
“We’re all tight, even though we’re all different ages and come from different things we like to do, we’re all tight and we work together well,” Carnes said.
