CENTRAL SQUARE — Tyler Renaud isn’t getting the family convertible he has long coveted from Emma Dempsey, but the head coach will happily settle for another season of the senior midfielder fueling the Central Square girls lacrosse team.
Dempsey recently began her fourth and final year on varsity and is aiming to help the Redhawks build on the breakthrough of capturing the program’s first Section 3 playoff victory last year.
Dempsey entered the week with seven goals, three assists, and a team-high eight draw controls, emptying her gas tank from end to end while guiding Central Square to a 2-1 record to open the season.
“She’s a workhorse, so each year she continues to improve and improve, and that’s just from the time she’s put into playing on a brick wall, conditioning, club lacrosse and everything else, she’s doing everything she can to improve herself and be a better player,” Renaud said.
“She obviously takes pride in scoring goals and getting assists, but the things people don’t see are her defensive abilities and her ability to keep us in the game,” he added.
Renaud recalled Dempsey’s relentless motor shining through in the most critical moment last June in the Section 3 Class B playoff quarterfinals.
She scored on a free possession to cut Central Square’s deficit to a single goal with about a minute remaining.
Dempsey won back-to-back draw controls afterward to set up the game-tying and go-ahead goals in the final minute, then gained possession with about 30 seconds left and heeded Renaud’s instructions to run with control of the ball until the buzzer sounded.
She did so successfully to push Central Square to the 11-10 win over East Syracuse-Minoa, securing the first sectional win in team history in heart-racing fashion.
“It was a big stepping stone for us and I think it really motivated us to work hard in the offseason and push, because we know we can get further than that,” Dempsey said.
“It was overjoying, we were all excited and left our hearts on the field,” she added of the milestone win. “You could tell at the end of that game that every girl left it out there, just by the way we were walking off. We worked right to the buzzer, it was the hardest-working game we had all season, and we really wanted that win.”
Renaud credited Dempsey and her three fellow senior captains — Peyton Webb, Merissa McCorry, and Deanna Bellinger — for establishing a positive and fun environment backed by a strong desire to win and move the program forward.
The day after scoring a team-high four goals in their March 31 season opener, Dempsey delivered news to Renaud that her family was finally ready to sell the Audi convertible he had previously asked about numerous times.
He nearly matched the excitement level he displayed following her role in the landmark sectional victory before she proclaimed: ‘April Fools.’
“I thought it was just a fun little prank to play on him,” Dempsey said. “He loves the team, and you can really tell by his banter with us.”
Central Square finished 9-8 overall last year before falling in the sectional semifinals to end its deepest postseason push.
The Redhawks went 5-12 in 2019 when Dempsey was a freshman rookie, and the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Dempsey, who will play for the NCAA Division III Cortland State women’s lacrosse team next year, came into this season with 73 career goals and 15 assists.
She scored 46 goals last spring and is chasing her 100th career goal. She could also finish as the all-time leading scorer for the program.
“I’m really excited about this season,” said Dempsey, who plays for the Orange Crush club team in Syracuse between scholastic seasons. “I think the girls have put in a lot of work to be where we are now and to kind of turn our program around. We’re all close, which I think helps, and we’re all motivated to win. I think you can see that in our play coming out strong in our first few games.”
She added: “It’s my last year here and I want to make the best of it with my teammates, just really enjoying the year and pushing everyone to be their best to keep growing the program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.