The Fulton High school girls lacrosse team claimed the first Section 3 championship in program history by beating Jamesville-DeWitt, 11-9, in the Class C final Tuesday night at Cortland State University.
Fulton advanced to the state playoffs to face Section 10’s Canton at 5 p.m. Thursday at Jamesville-DeWitt High School.
Sophomore Carleigh Patterson scored four goals and classmate Anna Bednarz added three goals and four assists for the third-seeded Red Raiders (13-6). They avenged the title-game loss from last year and were swept in the regular season by the top-seeded Red Rams (15-4).
Senior Bella Cary and freshman Mya Carroll scored two goals apiece while sophomore goalie Molly Evans made three saves for the Red Raiders.
Fulton broke through for its first sectional crown under first-year head coach Brandon Weaver after reaching the final for the third time in four seasons.
