CORTLAND — The Fulton girls lacrosse team rode its fresh start all the way to the state semifinals before ending its season Friday.
Fulton sophomore Anna Bednarz scored three seconds in for a thrilling start, but Honeoye Falls-Lima responded with six unanswered goals and pulled away for the 16-7 victory in the Class C state semifinals at Cortland State University.
The Cougars (12-8 overall), coming off their 10th straight Section 5 title, advanced to the state championship game to face Section 8-Manhasset at 2 p.m. Saturday in the same location.
The Red Raiders (15-7) finished their historic campaign one game shy of the state final after winning the program’s first Section 3 title and state regional crown under first-year head coach Brandon Weaver with a mostly new unit.
“This team is special because it’s a new team, it was a group of girls that hadn’t all played together before, so it will definitely be one to remember,” Fulton freshman Mya Carroll said afterward.
Carroll scored two goals and added two assists — finishing her freshman campaign with a team-high 99 goals — while Bednarz scored twice in the setback.
Fulton broke through to reach the program’s first state semifinal with 13 of its 21 players new to varsity after losing nine seniors to graduation from last year’s sectional runner-up.
The Red Raiders had blossomed rapidly after working through initial bumps, winning 12 of the last 14 games entering the matchup.
“We had never played together before (this year), I’m so proud of this team,” Fulton sophomore Carleigh Patterson said. “No one has done what we’ve done. We all just learned to work together so good and I’m super proud of everyone.”
Honeoye Falls-Lima built a 6-1 advantage less than seven minutes into the game after allowing the opening goal and never looked back.
Patterson scored in the closing seconds of the first half, but Fulton still trailed, 11-4, at the intermission and was unable to mount a comeback after the break.
Shaye Angelo scored six goals for the Cougars and Whitley Easton added four goals and seven assists.
“We had too many unforced errors and turnovers that we just haven’t had in a while,” Weaver said. “We started off the year making some mistakes, we cleaned that up and it gave us a lot of momentum and success, and today we just made too many of those turnovers.”
Fulton is expected to return each of its top three scorers for at least the next two seasons — Carroll (99 goals-26 assists), Patterson (78-33), and Anna Bednarz (53-43) — and will lose just three seniors to graduation.
The outgoing trio of Bella Cary, Makenzie Miner, and Courtney Bednarz each served as captains this year, guiding the youthful squad.
“I’m going to look back at this season with a lot of pride and excitement and enjoyment, I loved every minute of it,” Weaver said.
“We had three wonderful seniors that were the bedrock of this team and I look forward to seeing what their future holds, and I look forward to seeing what this team and our lacrosse program’s future holds,” he added. “These girls are a special squad and hopefully everybody comes back, and we can build off this season, and we can get back to where we expect in the state championship game.”
