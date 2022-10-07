PHOENIX — Courtney Carter has evolved from a natural defender into a record-setting goal scorer for the Phoenix High School girls soccer team.

The senior in her fifth varsity season recently established a new program record for career goals scored for the Firebirds. She matched her personal best with five goals on Monday in a 9-0 win over Manlius-Pebble Hill to celebrate senior night and lift Phoenix to its fifth straight victory.

