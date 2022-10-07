PHOENIX — Courtney Carter has evolved from a natural defender into a record-setting goal scorer for the Phoenix High School girls soccer team.
The senior in her fifth varsity season recently established a new program record for career goals scored for the Firebirds. She matched her personal best with five goals on Monday in a 9-0 win over Manlius-Pebble Hill to celebrate senior night and lift Phoenix to its fifth straight victory.
Carter ended that performance with 62 career goals after passing 2019 graduate and current Division II Gannon University standout, Emilie Hilliard, for the school record on Sept. 26, topping the previous mark of 51.
There was no game stoppage to recognize the accomplishment for the humble fifth-year standout, and Carter said she became aware of the impending milestone soon before she surpassed it.
“I didn’t really know much about the record but looked into it recently and saw that I was close, and I was really happy to get that,” Carter said. “It was kind of a low-key thing. I think we’re all more concerned about our team being the best that it can be.”
Carter developed into a prolific scoring threat for the Firebirds, who entered the week with an 8-4 overall record, despite beginning her career as a defender.
She remained on the back end for her club soccer teams throughout her varsity career and plans to play on the defensive end at Division I Rider next season.
When she was first moved up to varsity in eighth grade, Carter began in her usual position as an outside backer on defense but quickly moved up to the midfield to help boost offensive production.
“I had to learn how to get the ball in places where people can receive it and go the goal, I learned how to have that score-first mentality here rather than in club where I’m kind of the assist maker,” Carter said.
“It’s kind of crazy, if I thought about it, I don’t know how many goals I would score if I was an outside midfielder or attacker for club, but I think it’s been great to have that versatility and know how to play both positions.”
Carter played as an outside midfielder before shifting to the center, and eventually was able to play both forward and midfield interchangeably based on needs with the surrounding unit. She occasionally shifts to defense, particularly in games where Phoenix gains an early advantage.
She has been credited with 21 goals and 12 assists this year, producing her best season in each category after leading the Firebirds in scoring for three of the previous four seasons.
“It was kind of similar to back mid (position), you’re just one position higher up the field, so I was comfortable there,” Carter said of her progression. “Then as people started leaving, I got moved to the center and had more a role of keeping the ball and distributing it, keeping my head up. I think it’s really helped my game as an outside back, it’s gotten me quicker on the ball.”
Carter is believed to be the first Division I commit in program history after verbally pledging to play for Rider next fall. Her well-rounded experience should serve her well although she is expected to mainly play defense in college.
“She’s accepted any role I give her,” Phoenix coach Jason Stenta said. “At first, she would mark the best player from the other team and that was her role, and then she developed into an offensive player for us and it’s not even her natural position. She’s a defender, she’s going to (Division I) Rider to play defense, but she can just relate to any position you put her in, she absorbs it.”
Carter is one of just two seniors for a rising Phoenix squad aiming to complete its fourth straight season with a .500 record or better, extending the longest program stretch in the last decade.
The Firebirds opened the week four games above .500 with five left to play in the regular season. They have already punched their ticket to the Section 3 Class B playoffs as they are guaranteed to win at least 40 percent of their games needed to qualify.
Phoenix had out-scored opponents by a combined 28-2 over the past five games in the streak that remained active through Monday night.
“She wants the team to succeed, and she looks to the bigger picture,” Stenta said of Carter. “Especially with some of these younger players. We start a lot of ninth and tenth graders, so she has kind of taken them under her wing and shown them what it’s like to be a good player and how to win.”
Phoenix will end the regular season by hosting Fabius-Pompey on Oct. 12 in a long-anticipated fundraiser for breast cancer awareness.
The team is encouraging spectators to wear pink in acknowledgment of the disease and had sold more than 200 T-shirts entering the past week. They are sending $3 from every shirt sold to the Carol Baldwin Fund and will also take donations on site during the game that will be matched by the team.
“It’s really a big thing for us, we want to get more people out, get more fans here, come out and play a good game and hopefully win,” Carter said.
Stenta pointed to several members of the Phoenix community with close ties to the program that are currently undergoing treatment or recently gone into remission, inspiring the unit to make their fourth annual awareness outing the most successful to date.
“We’re really just trying to drive home that this really matters and we’re trying to raise as much money as we can for breast cancer research,” Stenta said. “The girls wanted to make a statement, so we’re trying to do everything we can to pack the stands, have a pink-out, and really raise that awareness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.