CENTRAL SQUARE — Ryan Colton has gained the upper leg in her sibling scoring rivalry while helping lead Central Square back into the upper echelon of Section 3 Class A girls soccer contenders.
Colton entered the week with 30 goals and nine assists to rank third in the section for goals and fourth in points, powering the Redhawks (10-4-1 overall) into the sectional playoff seeding meeting slated for Sunday.
The junior midfielder is the daughter of Shannon and Stacey Colton, the middle of three siblings in her family. She recently surpassed her older brother Tyler’s goal total from last year after he led the Central Square boys team in his senior season.
“My parents both played but my brother Tyler got me into it probably the most and we always used to play soccer when we were younger,” Ryan Colton said. “I played other sports like lacrosse and gymnastics, but I chose soccer because I felt like that’s where my heart was at.”
Ryan Colton has scored in all but four games this season, according to the league stats website. Central Square is 10-1 when the junior records a goal and 0-3-1 when she is held scoreless.
Colton has five games of at least three goals, and during a three-game stretch from Sept. 10-15, she established a new career high in consecutive games with 4, 5, and 6-goal performances.
Tyler Colton — now a freshman for the Division III University of Scranton men’s soccer team — finished with 23 goals and five assists as a senior last year to play a key role in the program reaching its first Section 3 title game. The standout sibling tandem also has a younger brother, Tate.
“We have always been competitive with each other each year with our goals and stuff,” Ryan Colton said. “This year with him in college, it’s a little different, but he always checks in on me and is like: ‘You’re better than me now,’ which is a huge thing.”
Ryan Colton first moved up to varsity as an eighth grader and was part of the first Central Square girls soccer team to play in a sectional championship game in 2019.
She entered the season with 15 career goals and 23 assists over her previous three varsity seasons combined.
“I feel like with age, I’ve developed a lot since last year, and having the girls on defense, I can push up and score some goals,” Colton said. “For me personally, I set a goal each game to try to get as many for my team so we can do well.”
Colton started early in youth soccer and eventually opted to focus on the sport year-round after trying out others like lacrosse, volleyball, gymnastics and ice skating.
She has played club soccer for the Syracuse Development Academy and captained teams at multiple levels.
Her experience has proved vital to her role in the Redhawks midfield this year where she often pushes the offense but is relied on to get back and defend when the opposing team extends a possession.
Central Square coach Angelo Carroccio trusts Colton to roam into the right position on both ends throughout the game.
“She gets to see a lot of different skills and she’s going to tournaments where she’s playing against the best of the best, by playing against those players, she naturally gets better and better,” Carroccio said.
He later added: “It’s in her heart to play, she realized that at a young age and made the switch to play year-round, and it shows on the field.”
Central Square won nine of its last 12 games entering this week and is outscoring opponents 42-11 in that span. The Redhawks were fourth among Class A teams in the Section 3 standings entering the week.
Senior goalie Samantha Haley, another standout remaining from the 2019 sectional finalist squad, has made 195 saves at a 91.2 percent rate.
Sophomore Payton St. Clair and eighth-grader Domenica Ramsey have added five and four goals, respectively, as the next leading scorers for Central Square.
“I think this year really our team is so close with each other, I feel like the friendships and all the different age groups together, you wouldn’t even be able to tell we have such big gaps with eighth graders up through our seniors,” Colton said.
