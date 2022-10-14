CENTRAL SQUARE — Ryan Colton has gained the upper leg in her sibling scoring rivalry while helping lead Central Square back into the upper echelon of Section 3 Class A girls soccer contenders.

Colton entered the week with 30 goals and nine assists to rank third in the section for goals and fourth in points, powering the Redhawks (10-4-1 overall) into the sectional playoff seeding meeting slated for Sunday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.