FULTON — The Fulton High School girls soccer team has turned to a familiar face to lead the program into the upcoming season.
Jen Killian has taken over as head varsity girls soccer coach and opened her tenure with Fulton participating in the Mexico High School Tournament this past week.
Killian is a 1999 Fulton-G. Ray Bodley High School graduate and a former girls soccer standout who has spent the last decade as a varsity assistant while leading the junior varsity or modified levels of the program.
“I was born and raised in Fulton and graduated here, so I have a lot of ties and love for the area,” Killian said.
“I’m very excited,” she added. “I know the girls, I’ve had them from modified up to now so that is helpful having coached most of them previously, but I’m very excited to get started. I think we have a lot of potential and I’m looking forward to a great season.”
Killian is taking over for former head coach George Beckwith, with whom she has worked alongside during her tenure.
With Beckwith nearing retirement as a teacher in the district, Killian said they mutually decided the time was right for a transition at the helm.
Killian took on the role for the start of offseason workouts and has significant experience guiding the returning core of varsity players.
“Coach Killian is really dedicated, and she cares about us a lot, I think she will be really good for us and maybe lead us to sectionals,” said Fulton junior, Anna Bednarz.
“This group of girls, she coached a lot of us on JV so she knows how we play, how we connect, and I think that will be really helpful as we go to the varsity level,” Bednarz added.
Killian starred for the Red Raiders as a player before moving on to play NCAA Division III women’s soccer at Cortland State University.
She has since been working to help build the Fulton program behind the scenes, gaining a reputation among the returning varsity players for being dedicated to improving each of their skill-sets while elevating the overall team.
“She’s ready to build the program to be stronger and bring us to win,” Fulton junior Olivia Bauer said. “I’m excited just to get working together and building our team.”
Killian will begin her head coaching tenure by returning all four players that contributed multiple points last season, per the Section 3 stats website, led by sophomore Mya Carroll (7 goals-2 assists) to go with Bauer (5-0), junior Grace Clary (2-1) and Anna Bednarz (1-1).
The Red Raiders finished with a 5-9-2 overall record last year, but six of their nine losses were decided by a single goal. They played Central Square to a 1-1 tie in the first round of sectionals but were ousted on penalty kicks.
“I’m excited to get the girls out on the field and get them back together,” Killian said. “We had some stuff over the summer, but it’s such a busy time, so I’m excited to get this whole group back together to get working and get ready for the season.”
All Oswego County girls soccer teams were set to begin regular-season games by this weekend.
OSWEGO COUNTY
GIRLS SOCCER TEAMS
Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Rebels
Coach: George Parker.
2021 record: 2-11-2.
Central Square Redhawks
Coach: Angelo Carroccio.
2021 record: 7-8.
Fulton Red Raiders
Coach: Jen Killian.
2021 record: 5-9-2.
Hannibal Warriors
Coach: Megan Daley.
2021 record: 3-9-1.
Mexico Tigers
Coach: Martin Charles.
2021 record: 9-6-1.
Oswego Buccaneers
Coach: Anthony Richmond.
2021 record: 5-9-1.
Phoenix Firebirds
Coach: Jason Stenta.
2021 record: 7-7-1.
Pulaski Blue Devils
Coach: Jake LeBeau.
2021 record: 7-6-1.
Sandy Creek Comets
Coach: Matt White.
2021 record: 4-9-1.
