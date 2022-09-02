Fulton alum Killian leads girls soccer into new season

Fulton girls soccer representatives (from left) Olivia Bauer, Anna Bednarz, Grace Clary, Mya Carroll, and new head coach Jen Killian at the recent Section 3 Media Day for girls soccer at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Josh St. Croix/Johnson Newspapers

FULTON — The Fulton High School girls soccer team has turned to a familiar face to lead the program into the upcoming season.

Jen Killian has taken over as head varsity girls soccer coach and opened her tenure with Fulton participating in the Mexico High School Tournament this past week.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.